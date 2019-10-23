Kawhi Leonard scores 30 points as LA Clippers beat Los Angeles Lakers in season opener

Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points to lead the LA Clippers to a season-opening 112-102 win over LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Game leaders Los Angeles Lakers Points: Danny Green - 28

Assists: LeBron James - 8

Rebounds: Anthony Davis - 10 LA Clippers Points: Kawhi Leonard - 30

Assists: Lou Williams - 7

Rebounds: Patrick Beverley - 10

Lou Williams added 21 points and Montrezl Harrell delivered 17 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Clippers. They helped the Clippers' bench outscore the Lakers' reserves 60-19.

Danny Green led the Lakers with 28 points by hitting 10 of his 14 field-goal attempts, including 7-of-9 on three-pointers. Anthony Davis scored 25 points and 10 pulled down boards, while LeBron James had 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Image: Kawhi Leonard drives to the basket against the Lakers

A 19-7 run to open the fourth helped the Clippers clinch the win and hold off the Lakers down the stretch.

The Clippers, sparked by an 11-1 run midway through the second quarter, led 62-54 at the break behind Leonard's 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Williams added 13 first-half points as the Clippers outscored the Lakers 40-29 in the second quarter.

Davis scored 18 points and James had 14 in the first half. The Clippers converted 56.1 per cent of their shots from the floor compared to 47.4 per cent for the Lakers. Overall, the Clippers outshot the Lakers 51.9 per cent to 43.5 per cent.

In the third, the Clippers increased the lead to 70-56 after a three-pointer by Patrick Patterson at 9:56. But the Lakers answered with a 10-2 surge to pull to within six after a dunk by James less than three minutes later.

Image: Montrezl Harrell soars to the rim for a dunk against the Lakers

A 15-0 run gave the Lakers an 85-82 advantage after a three-pointer by Danny Green, who scored 18 points in the third. JaMychal Green's trey tied the score heading into the fourth.

The Lakers roared to a 13-2 lead after a bucket by Davis less than four minutes into the game. However, the Clippers rallied, cutting the deficit to 25-22 at the end of the quarter.

Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo missed the contest with a sore calf.

The two clubs won't meet again until Christmas Day.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.