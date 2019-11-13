NBA Sunday Primetime on Sky Sports - watch free via live stream on web, mobile or YouTube

The Boston Celtics visit the Sacramento Kings on NBA Primetime on Sunday at 8:30pm and you can watch the game for free on skysports.com, Sky Sports app or Sky Sports' YouTube channel.

The Celtics and Kings have experienced contrasting starts to the 2019-20 campaign.

After dropping their season opener to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Celtics reeled off eight successive wins to claim top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Led by summer signing Kemba Walker, Boston have racked up impressive wins over the Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks but, 76ers aside, have yet to face any legitimate title contenders. Bigger tests are yet to come for Brad Stevens' team.

The Celtics' progress will be threatened by the loss of Gordon Hayward, who will miss six weeks after breaking his hand against the Spurs. However, young stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have bounced back in fine style after disappointing 2018-19 seasons.

The young Kings became League Pass darling last year thanks to their young core of De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III and the breakneck pace at which they played.

With new coach Luke Walton at the helm, they have looked a shadow of their 2018-19 selves so far this season.

After losing their opening five games, Sacramento have steadied the ship with three wins in their last four games. However, they will now also have to cope with floor general Fox who will miss 3-4 weeks after suffering a left ankle sprain at a team practice on Monday. The team will look to back-up guards Cory Joseph and Yogi Ferrell to marshal the offense until Fox returns.

