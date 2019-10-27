Please select your default edition
Trae Young hits clutch three-pointer as Hawks beat Magic

Sunday 27 October 2019 08:40, UK

Trae Young shoots a game-clinching clutch triple against the Orlando Magic
Trae Young hit a dagger three in the final minute to seal the Atlanta Hawks' win over the Orlando Magic

Trae Young capped a stellar 39-point performance by hitting a clutch three-pointer in the final minute to earn the Atlanta Hawks a 103-99 win over the Orlando Magic.

Orlando scored six straight points to take their biggest lead at 90-85 with 6:43 left, but Young twice pulled the Hawks even with baskets before giving hem the lead for good with a lay-up with 1:02 left.

He followed with a dagger three-pointer with 26.2 seconds remaining to make it 102-97, a basket that sealed Atlanta's second win of the season.

Young made 16 of his 25 shots, including 5-of-10 from three-point range. He also contributed nine assists and seven rebounds.

The 2018-19 Rookie of the Year runner-up started the game in red-hot form, scoring 10 points in the first 3:45 of the game. A spin move and mid-range jumper took Young's tally to 17 with 1:42 left in the second quarter.

Tare Young celebrates after draining a game-winning shot against the Orlando Magic
Trae Young scored 39 points and drained a game-clinching late three-pointer as the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Orlando Magic

In the third quarter, Young stole possession from Aaron Gordon before advancing up court, pulling up and training a three-pointer to extend the Hawks' lead to nine.

While the Magic fought back, Young's late heroics ensured Atlanta's unbeaten start to the season continued.

