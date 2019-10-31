Please select your default edition
Aaron Gordon unimpressed by own dunk in Magic win?

Kemba Walker's wizardry, Collin Sexton's game-sealing slam and a Ben Simmons reverse jam also feature among Wednesday night's top plays

Thursday 31 October 2019 09:09, UK

Aaron Gordon throws down a reverse dunk against the New York Knicks 0:24
Aaron Gordon gave his own assessment after throwing down a reverse breakaway in Orlando's win over New York

Aaron Gordon did not seem overly impressed with the breakaway reverse dunk he unleashed during the Orlando Magic's 95-83 win over the New York Knicks.

Gordon is renowned as one of the league's most entertaining dunkers. He finished a controversial runner-up to Zach LaVine in the 2016 All-Star Dunk Contest and memorably mimicked Karl Malone's 'Mailman' dunk during a Magic game last season.

However, after stealing possession from the Knicks late in the fourth quarter and advancing downcourt for an uncontested finish that iced the game in Orlando's favour, Gordon seemed unsure as to the quality of his breakaway reverse slam.

After powering the ball home, the Magic forward gestured with his hands, suggesting he only rated his dunk 'so-so'.

Click the video at the top of the page and rate Gordon's slam for yourself, then click the clip below to view more top plays from Wednesday night's NBA action, including some Kemba Walker wizardry, Collin Sexton's game-sealing slam and a Ben Simmons reverse jam.

