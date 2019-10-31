Aaron Gordon unimpressed by own dunk in Magic win?

Aaron Gordon did not seem overly impressed with the breakaway reverse dunk he unleashed during the Orlando Magic's 95-83 win over the New York Knicks.

Gordon is renowned as one of the league's most entertaining dunkers. He finished a controversial runner-up to Zach LaVine in the 2016 All-Star Dunk Contest and memorably mimicked Karl Malone's 'Mailman' dunk during a Magic game last season.

However, after stealing possession from the Knicks late in the fourth quarter and advancing downcourt for an uncontested finish that iced the game in Orlando's favour, Gordon seemed unsure as to the quality of his breakaway reverse slam.

After powering the ball home, the Magic forward gestured with his hands, suggesting he only rated his dunk 'so-so'.

Click the video at the top of the page and rate Gordon's slam for yourself, then click the clip below to view more top plays from Wednesday night's NBA action, including some Kemba Walker wizardry, Collin Sexton's game-sealing slam and a Ben Simmons reverse jam.

2:44 Check out the top 10 plays from Wednesday night's NBA action

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.