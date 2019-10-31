NBA suspend Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid for two games

Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid have been suspended for two games each by the NBA after the pair's ejection following an on-court altercation during the Philadelphia 76ers win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Towns of the Timberwolves and fellow center Embiid of the 76ers were punished in light of their "on-court altercation and for their continued escalation following the incident," NBA executive vice president, basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe announced on Thursday.

No punishment or fine was issued to 76ers guard Ben Simmons, though the Timberwolves maintained he was an aggressor as the melee escalated.

Referee Mark Ayotte, speaking to a pool reporter, said that Simmons was "deemed a peacemaker" in the incident.

Image: Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns brawl during the 76ers' win over the Timberwolves

With 6:42 left in the third quarter at Philadelphia, Embiid and Towns became entangled and wrestled to the floor. Numerous players and coaches then joined in. Towns appeared to throw a punch at his fellow two-time All Star as the players hit the floor.

After an extensive video review by league officials, Embiid and Towns were ejected and the fans chanted "MVP!" to Embiid as he left the court. The 76ers, who led 77-55 at the time of the scuffle, went on to win 117-95.

Embiid had 19 points and five rebounds in 20 minutes, and Towns recorded 13 points and six rebounds in 23 minutes before the ejections.

Towns will miss a road game Saturday against the Washington Wizards and a home game Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

1:52 Highlights of the Philadelphia 76ers' visit to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Week 2 of the NBA season

Embiid will be out for the first two games of the 76ers' four-game road trip: against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday and the Phoenix Suns on Monday.

Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas issued a statement regarding Towns' suspension: "While we are disappointed with the league's decision, we understand the magnitude of this unfortunate incident.

"The NBA is highly competitive and last night was a reflection of that. We support Karl and will move forward together as a group."

Towns, 23, is averaging 27.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, four assists, 2.5 steals and 1.8 blocks through four games this season. Embiid, 25, is averaging 23.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks through three games.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.