Giannis Antetokounmpo stars as Milwaukee Bucks roll over Toronto Raptors

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and added eight assists as the Milwaukee Bucks held on to defeat the visiting Toronto Raptors 115-105 and avenge their Eastern Conference Finals elimination last year.

Saturday night's NBA scores Toronto Raptors 105-115 Milwaukee Bucks

New Orleans Pelicans 104-115 Oklahoma City Thunder

Philadelphia 76ers 129-128 Portland Trail Blazers

Charlotte Hornets 93-87 Golden State Warriors

Brooklyn Nets 109-113 Detroit Pistons

Denver Nuggets 91-87 Orlando Magic

Minnesota Timberwolves 131-109 Washington Wizards

Phoenix Suns 114-105 Memphis Grizzlies

Toronto Raptors 105-115 Milwaukee Bucks

2:04 Highlights of the Toronto Raptors' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Week 2 of the NBA season

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and added eight assists as the Milwaukee Bucks held on to defeat the visiting Toronto Raptors 115-105 Saturday night.

The Raptors tried to come back from a 26-point deficit but could get no closer than four points in the fourth quarter.

It was the first meeting between the teams since the Raptors eliminated the Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals last season.

Eric Bledsoe added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Bucks, while Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez each had 11 points.

0:20 Giannis Antetokounmpo assisted Donte DiVincenzo with an incredible no-look, over-the-shoulder pass against the Raptors

Kyle Lowry led Toronto with a season-best 36 points and Pascal Siakam had 16 points before fouling out with 1:41 to play in the fourth quarter. Fred VanVleet added 12 points, Serge Ibaka scored 11 and Marc Gasol contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Bucks scored the first five points in the fourth, but Ibaka's dunk cut the lead to four with 7:03 remaining.

The Bucks bumped the lead to seven points on Middleton's two free throws with 3:27 remaining. VanVleet's three-pointer trimmed the lead to four with 2:24 remaining. But the Bucks went ahead by eight on a dunk by Antetokounmpo with 1:22 to go as they saw out a comfortable win.

Next up for them is a trip to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves on Monday night. The Raptors now get to rest up before hosting the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

New Orleans Pelicans 104-115 Oklahoma City Thunder

1:46 Highlights of the New Orleans Pelicans' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Week 2 of the NBA season

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points, Darius Bazley added 17 off the bench, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 115-104 on Saturday.

Bazley's three three-pointers powered his best effort of the season. Oklahoma City also got 17 points off the bench from Dennis Schroder. Schroder grabbed nine rebounds and finished with a game-best 20 plus-minus rating.

JJ Redick scored 17 points for the Pelicans.

The Thunder led most of the way in the matinee, but New Orleans kept it close throughout. Redick's three-pointer midway through the fourth quarter pulled the Pelicans to within three points but they couldn't get closer.

Danilo Gallinari started slow offensively, but he made a pivotal three-pointer, a two-point bucket and two free throws in the late minutes to maintain the Thunder's cushion. Gallinari finished with 16 points.

New Orleans, who have lost five of its first six games, scored 52 bench points, led by Redick's 17. Guards Josh Hart and Frank Jackson added 12 apiece. Hart recorded a double-double with a career-high 15 rebounds.

The difference for Oklahoma City was a 40.5 (15-of-37) three-point percentage. Gallinari went 4-of-6 from deep, Gilgeous-Alexander went 3-of-5, and Chris Paul also hit 3-of-5 en route to 15 points. Paul also had nine assists for the Thunder.

They host the Magic on Tuesday in their next game, while a trip to Brooklyn to face the Nets is next on the late for the Pelicans.

Philadelphia 76ers 129-128 Portland Trail Blazers

2:44 Highlights of the Philadelphia 76ers' win over the Portland Trail Blazers in Week 2 of the NBA season

The Philadelphia 76ers overcame both the absence of suspended center Joel Embiid and the hot-shooting Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night and remained the only unbeaten team in the NBA.

Furkan Korkmaz hit a three-pointer from the right side with 0.4 seconds left to lift the 76ers to a 129-128 road victory, their fifth win this season.

Damian Lillard of the Blazers missed a long three at the buzzer.

A three-pointer by second-year guard Anfernee Simons with 2.2 seconds remaining erased a 126-125 Philadelphia lead, but it wasn't enough for the Blazers, who fell to 0-2 at home.

The Blazers led by 21 points midway through the third quarter, only to have Philadelphia close to within three points three times early in the fourth quarter and twice down the stretch.

An Al Horford driving dunk then cut the gap to 125-124 with 50.2 seconds remaining.

After CJ McCollum missed a three-pointer for Portland, Philadelphia got the rebound and called a timeout with 14.8 seconds left. The 76ers went inside and drew a foul with 10.1 seconds remaining. Ben Simmons, who entered the game shooting just 44.4 per cent from the line, made two free throws for the Sixers' first lead of the game at 126-125.

Lillard scored a game-high 33 points on 11-for-17 shooting (8-for-12 from three-point range) and small forward Rodney Hood had 25 on 9-of-11 shooting to lead the Blazers. Hood was helped to the locker room late in the game after a collision with Simmons.

Portland shot 57.0 percent from the field and made a season-high 54.3 per cent (19 of 35) from three-point range.

Their next game is Monday night at Golden State, while Philadelphia will play the second of four straight road games at Phoenix.

Charlotte Hornets 93-87 Golden State Warriors

2:15 Highlights of the Charlotte Hornets' victory over the Golden State Warriors in Week 2 of the NBA season

Terry Rozier dropped in a go-ahead basket with 1:09 to play and the visiting Charlotte Hornets survived a frantic finish to hold off the injury-depleted Golden State Warriors 93-87 on Saturday night.

Charlotte's Dwayne Bacon and Golden State's Eric Paschall shared game-high scoring honors with 25 points as the Hornets capped a 2-2 Western swing by taking advantage of a Warriors team missing injured stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, D'Angelo Russell and Draymond Green.

The Warriors led 69-60 after a three-point play by Paschall with 4:02 remaining in the third quarter, but then ran out of gas on the second night of a back-to-back, scoring just 18 points in the game's final 16 minutes.

After Rozier's basket gave Charlotte the lead for good at 88-87, the Warriors had several opportunities to take the lead, but missed their last two shots and mixed in a pair of turnovers.

The Warriors also failed to secure two key rebounds after free throw misses by Rozier and Cody Martin, giving the Hornets extra possessions and additional chances to add to their lead at the line.

Martin made one free throw, Rozier two and Marvin Williams two as the Hornets held on despite a late turnover of their own and three missed foul shots.

Rozier finished with 20 points for Charlotte and also found time for a game-high seven assists.

PJ Washington and Williams added 11 points apiece, and Zeller had 10 for the Hornets, who had lost nine of their previous 10 head-to-heads with the Warriors.

Paschall's season-best point total came on 10-for-18 shooting for Golden State, who were swept in their home back-to-back, having lost to San Antonio the night before.

Glenn Robinson chipped in with 16 points for the Warriors, who suited up just nine guys, including both their two-way players. Those part-timers - Ky Bowman (16) and Damion Lee (13) - combined for 29 points.

The Warriors play Portland next on Monday. The Pacers await the Hornets on Tuesday.

Brooklyn Nets 109-113 Detroit Pistons

1:48 Highlights of the Brooklyn Nets' defeat to the Detroit Pistons in Week 2 of the NBA season

Andre Drummond collected 25 points, 20 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and three steals while also making the clinching free throws as the depleted Detroit Pistons topped the visiting Brooklyn Nets 113-109 on Saturday.

Luke Kennard supplied 24 points and Bruce Brown scored a career-high 22 points with seven assists for the Pistons, who were missing four key players. All-Star forward Blake Griffin, who hasn't played this season due to hamstring and knee injuries, was joined on the sideline by the team's top three-point guards - Reggie Jackson (back), Derrick Rose (hamstring) and Tim Frazier (shoulder).

Kyrie Irving recorded a triple-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Nets. Taurean Prince had 20 points, Joe Harris contributed 18, Spencer Dinwiddie scored 16 and Caris LeVert added 14.

Image: In-form point guard Derrick Rose missed out for the Detroit Pistons through injury

Brooklyn had the advantage at the half but that quickly evaporate as Kennard began a 20-2 outburst by Detroit in the third with a three-pointer and he then scored five consecutive points later in the quarter as Detroit emerged with a 78-72 lead entering the fourth.

After Detroit increased the lead at the start of the fourth the Nets went on a run to creep within three and Irving's free throws with 41.6 seconds left cut the Pistons' lead to just a single point. Kennard and Irving then traded baskets before Kennard was fouled with 8.4 seconds left. He hit both free throws.

Dinwiddie and Drummond each split free-throw attempts. Prince made a free throw and intentionally missed the second but Drummond secured the rebound. Drummond then hit both free throws to clinch it.

Detroit travels to Washington next, on Monday, while the Nets host the Pelicans on the same night.

Denver Nuggets 91-87 Orlando Magic

2:07 Highlights of the Denver Nuggets' win at the Orlando Magic in Week 2 of the NBA season

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for three clutch hoops, and the Denver defense held Orlando without a point for nearly 2 1/2 minutes down the stretch as the visiting Nuggets outlasted the Magic 91-87 on Saturday night.

Playing a second home game in two nights, the Magic used two and three-point baskets from Terrence Ross to help erase an eight-point, fourth-quarter deficit. A three-pointer by Nikola Vucevic tied the game at 81-all with 3:57 to play.

But Orlando didn't score again until Evan Fournier nailed a long jumper with 1:17 to go, by which point the Nuggets had build a five-point advantage on a free throw by Gary Harris, a 19-footer by Jokic with 1:53 remaining and a 13-footer by Murray with 1:24 to go.

After Fournier's score and a Murray miss, the Magic had the ball, down 86-83 in the final minute. But Vucevic was called for an offensive foul with 51.9 seconds left, and Murray converted a Jokic assist at the other end into a dunk, allowing the Nuggets to keep the Magic at arm's length.

Murray scored a team-high 22 points, and Jokic had 20 to pace the Nuggets, who snapped a two-game losing streak despite shooting just 37.0 percent from the field.

Harris added 13 points and Monte Morris 10, while Paul Millsap was the game's leading rebounder with 11.

Vucevic had a game-high 24 points, and Aaron Gordon had 21 for the Magic, who led by as many as 12 points in the first half but couldn't overcome a 27-18 deficit in three-point scoring and a 28-7 disparity in free-throw points.

Fournier finished with 11 points and Ross 10. Al-Farouq Aminu was Orlando's top rebounder with 10.

The Magic led 26-17 through one quarter and 45-40 at the break before the Nuggets took a 69-63 edge entering the fourth.

Orlando heads on the road to face the Thunder on Tuesday. On the same night the Nuggets host

Minnesota Timberwolves 131-109 Washington Wizards

1:14 Highlights of the Washington Wizards' defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves to the in Week 2 of the NBA season

Andrew Wiggins scored a team-high 21 points as visiting Minnesota finished with six players in double figures as the Timberwolves rolled to a 131-109 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

Minnesota was missing top scorer Karl-Anthony Towns, suspended by the NBA for two games due to his part in a dust-up with Philadelphia's Joel Embiid earlier this week. This was the first game Towns sat out, but his team found plenty of offensive punch.

Robert Covington had 20 points in 20 minutes, Jarrett Culver also scored 20 points, followed by Gorgui Dieng (18), Jeff Teague (15) and Jake Layman (14). Teague added 13 assists.

Dieng entered the game averaging 2.0 points but turned in a strong performance at center, helping fill the void created by Towns' absence.

Minnesota scored 42 points in the first quarter, reached 70 by halftime and had 106 after three quarters because they received so much help from so many players and shot 53.7 per cent from the field.

Bradley Beal led Washington with a game-high 30 points, but the Wizards simply could not shoot well enough to stay with Minnesota. Washington shot 38.9 percent in the game, and with the Timberwolves often close to 60 per cent, the Wizards could not rally.

Washington's defense has not been stellar this season. The Wizards gave up 159 points in regulation in their last game -- a 159-158 loss to Houston.

Minnesota never trailed on Saturday, scoring the first four points and 25 in the opening seven minutes, and the Timberwolves never looked back.

The Wizards have allowed at least 124 points in three consecutive games - all losses. They'll host Detroit on Monday, while the Wolves will host the Bucks.

Phoenix Suns 114-105 Memphis Grizzlies

1:31 Highlights of the Phoenix Suns' win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Week 2 of the NBA season

Devin Booker had 21 points and three three-pointers, and Aron Baynes had 20 points and a career-high four three-pointers as the balanced Phoenix Suns beat the host Memphis Grizzlies 114-105 on Saturday.

Kelly Oubre Jr scored 15 points, Frank Kaminsky had 14 points off the bench and Ricky Rubio had 11 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals for the Suns, who have won two straight and are 4-2 for the first time since 2013-14.

Ja Morant had 24 points and seven assists, and Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke had 16 points apiece for the Grizzlies, who have lost four of their first five in coach Taylor Jenkins' first season.

The Suns made 14 of 34 three-point attempts and set a franchise record by making at least 13 triples in four straight games. Tyler Johnson had nine points off the bench on three three-pointers.

Live NBA: Chicago @ Indiana Sunday 3rd November 10:00pm

Baynes is averaging 17 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists since replacing Deandre Ayton in the starting lineup after Ayton was suspended 25 games for violating the NBA/NBPA anti-drug policy. Baynes had 24 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high seven assists in a 121-110 victory at Golden State on Wednesday.

Memphis forward Jaren Jackson Jr. had seven points and three blocked shots in 22 minutes before leaving after a collision under the basket.

The Suns shot 50 percent from the field to the Grizzlies' 48.8 and have outshot their opponent in every game this season. The Grizzlies never got closer than eight as Phoenix continued their superb start to the season.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.