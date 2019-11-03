Malcolm Brogdon relishing Indiana Pacers leadership role

Malcolm Brogdon is loving life with the Indiana Pacers.

The 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year has been given the keys to the offense by coach Nate McMillan and has responded by averaging a double-double of 22.6 points and 10.2 assists through the opening five games.

Live NBA: Chicago @ Indiana Sunday 3rd November 10:00pm

With All-Star shooting guard Victor Oladipo sidelined with a long-term injury, the Pacers are happy for Brogdon to take on the bulk of the ball-handling and creative duties, whether it is fashioning opportunities for teammates or creating his own offense.

The Pacers are 2-3 to start the season but there are a lot of new players settling into different roles on a new team so things are still settling, but after years of working as an impact player from the bench for the Milwaukee Bucks, the 26-year-old is relishing the chance to develop his game with an increased role.

Image: Malcolm Brogdon has relished being given the keys to the Indiana Pacers offense

Brogdon has been a hybrid guard during his career, playing both point guard and shooting guard, so the chance to focus on the one position is a new challenge for him.

Team-mate Doug McDermott though, thinks Brogdon is a natural for the position and a born leader.

McDermott said: "He's been unreal. He knows how to control a team. He's got that demeanour where he can really lead a team in a lead-by-example type of way.

"We're following his lead, he's putting up some crazy numbers quietly and he's reliable every night."

Brogdon himself though, is quick to point to the benefits of under the tutelage of a coach he has already developed a great connection with for his blistering start to life with the Pacers as well as the general culture of the team.

1:58 Brogdon hailed his new team's 'great family culture' ahead of the start of the new season

It means he is learning every day by his own admission.

Brogdon said: "Me and coach McMillan have a lot of open dialogue every single day, more than I've had with any coach I've ever been coached by, just asking what I see out there and bringing to me suggestions - whether it's critique and wanting my commentary on certain suggestions he has, we're always in communication.

"I feel like I'm up to speed. It's a day-by-day thing, I'm still learning the position, I'm still open to suggestions.

"I learn a lot from coach McMillan about the game, about playing the point guard, about running a team, so it's going to be a work in progress for me for the years to come."

McMillan was a point guard of repute himself during his playing career. Known for his superb defense, he led the NBA in steals per game for the 1993-94 season and was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team for the 1993-94 and 1994-95 seasons. He played his whole career with the Seattle Supersonics and had his number 10 jersey retired before the franchise moved.

And he has been impressed with Brogdon on both ends of the floor, he also reckons Brogdon's basketball smarts have helped him adapt quickly to his new teammates and the new system and schemes.

1:14 Brogdon fired for 25 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers

McMillan said: "He's doing what he feels he needs to do. He's involved in some good things for us and he's involved in a lot as far as establishing how we want to play, defensively as well as offensively.

"His ability to create offense, breaking the defense down and scoring. He's assisting on that, so he's doing a lot for us and I think he's doing what he's capable of doing and we need it.

"He's a smart kid, he has a high basketball IQ. We want his input on what's going on out there. Right now it's about us to work to make sure we get on the same page and be that extension of each other."

Next assignment for Brogdon is tonight when his side hosts the Chicago Bulls, live on Sky Sports Arena from 10pm.

He'll be hoping to carry on the level of production he's shown in first five games against a Bulls team Indiana will fancy themselves to beat.

