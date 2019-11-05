James Harden scores 44 as Rockets rebound from embarrassing Heat loss

James Harden scored 44 points as the Houston Rockets recovered from their poor performance against the Miami Heat to earn a victory over Memphis.

The Rockets suffered an embarrassing reverse against Miami on Sunday night, losing 129-100 after trailing by 41 points in the first half.

"We got smacked in the mouth. That should leave a mark," coach Mike D'Antoni said of the Heat loss before Monday night's encounter.

Harden carried the load for the Rockets in Memphis, who didn't shoot particularly well and were without Russell Westbrook because he had the night off for rest. The 2018 NBA MVP finished 12-of-28 from the field, including 7-of-16 from three-point range, to lead Houston to a 107-100 win. He added 10 rebounds and six assists.

Harden's fingerprints were all over the first quarter. He posted 12 points, six rebounds and three assists to offset a hot start by Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant, who paced Memphis with nine points on 4-for-6 shooting in the first quarter.

After Memphis responded with a 10-2 run in the second period, Harden fashioned a reply, scoring nine of the Rockets' 18 points down the stretch of the second quarter while also adding an assist. Harden had 25 points at the break, matching the Grizzlies' total from their bench, as the Rockets led 62-60 at the half.

The game got testy with about two minutes left when Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder appeared to take a shot to the groin while guarding Harden. After the foul was called on Crowder, Harden and the Grizzlies exchanged words, leading to Crowder's ejection. Harden was called for a flagrant-1 foul after a review by officials.

There were 15 ties and seven lead changes, and the game was tied at 70 midway through the third period.

0:12 James Harden finished off the Memphis Grizzlies with a clutch three-pointer

Memphis, who have allowed leads to dwindle with poor second-half performances, saw Houston score 11 straight points, including six by Harden, to break the tie and build a cushion. Memphis never got closer than six points the rest of the way.

Harden said a better energy level contributed to an improved Rockets' performance.

"When you bring energy to the game, good things happen for you and for our team," Harden said. "If you don't bring energy (and) you're not active, good things won't happen. That's what happened [Sunday] night."

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.