Paul George to make LA Clippers debut this week

Paul George will make his LA Clippers debut this week after missing the opening 10 games of the season as he recovered from two offseason shoulder surgeries.

The Los Angeles Clippers have opened 7-3, are coming off a victory over the defending champion Toronto Raptors and now have George's return to further boost their spirits.

Six-time All-Star forward George was acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a July trade.

The Clippers play back-to-back road games on Wednesday at Houston and on Thursday at New Orleans. The game against the Pelicans is believed to be the day George is targeting for his return, but the contest against the Rockets has not been ruled out entirely.

George, 29, was acquired by the Clippers along with Kawhi Leonard to form a title-contending roster. Two of their three losses this season were played without Leonard as part of his 'load management' strategy.

The Clippers are ranked 11th in the NBA in team defense, allowing 106.9 points per game, and are coming off Monday's victory when they held Toronto to 88 points. George is expected to make the Clippers' defense even better, with Leonard and Patrick Beverley shutting down the perimeter.

George, the 10th overall selection in the 2010 NBA draft by the Indiana Pacers, has averaged 19.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists over his seven-year career.

He scored 28.0 points with 8.2 rebounds and an NBA-leading 2.2 steals in 77 games last season with the Thunder.

