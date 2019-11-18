LeBron James leads Los Angeles Lakers with 33-point double-double in easy Atlanta Hawks win

LeBron James scored 33 points and dished out 12 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers cruised to a 122-101 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks.

Sunday night's NBA scores Atlanta Hawks 101-122 LA Lakers

Boston Celtics 99-100 Sacramento Kings

Philadelphia 76ers 114-95 Cleveland Cavaliers

Denver Nuggets 131-114 Memphis Grizzlies

Washington Wizards 121-125 Orlando Magic

Golden State Warriors 100-108 New Orleans Pelicans

Atlanta Hawks 101-122 LA Lakers

1:48 Highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Atlanta Hawks

LeBron James scored 33 points and dished out 12 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers jumped out to a 25-point lead in the first quarter and finished off an easy 122-101 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks.

Kyle Kuzma scores 17 points Rajon Rondo added 15 and Anthony Davis 14 as the Lakers earned their fourth consecutive victory and their 11th in their last 12 games since a season-opening loss to the Clippers.

Trae Young scored 31 points and Cam Reddish added 13 as the Hawks lost their third consecutive game and fell for the sixth time in their last seven contests. Atlanta was blown out in Los Angeles for the second consecutive night after losing by 49 to the Clippers on Saturday.

The Lakers improved to an NBA-best 11-2 and are now 7-1 at home this season. The Hawks are just 2-5 on the road, but will head home for three of their next four games.

Boston Celtics 99-100 Sacramento Kings

1:57 Highlights of the Boston Celtics' defeat to the Sacramento Kings

Richaun Holmes hit a pair of go-ahead free throws with 13.3 seconds left as the host Sacramento Kings ended the Boston Celtics' 10-game winning streak with a 100-99 victory.

Buddy Hield led all scorers with 35 points and hit seven three-pointers as the Kings won for the fifth time in seven games. Nemanja Bjelica (12 points, 14 rebounds) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (12 points, 10 assists) each had double-doubles.

Jaylen Brown led six Celtics in double figures with 18 points, and Daniel Theis had 10 rebounds to go with his 14 points. Boston lost for the first time since its season opener on October 23.

The game featured 24 lead changes and nine ties. After Marcus Smart was assessed a loose ball foul on a scrum under the net that withstood a coach's challenge, Holmes put Sacramento up for good with his two makes.

Smart had a shot at the buzzer bounce off the rim to seal the result.

Philadelphia 76ers 114-95 Cleveland Cavaliers

1:22 Highlights of the Philadelphia 76ers' win against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Tobias Harris scored 27 points on 12-of-14 shooting, Joel Embiid added 14 points and the visiting Philadelphia 76ers led for all but a few minutes in a 114-95 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James Ennis III contributed 14 points and Furkan Korkmaz had 13 for the Sixers, who snapped a two-game losing streak overall and a five-game road skid. Al Horford had 11 points, and Ben Simmons had 10 points and 11 assists.

Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 17 points, while Jordan Clarkson added 15. Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love had 12 points each for the Cavaliers, who have now dropped three in a row.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, moves to 8-5 on the season ahead of hosting the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Denver Nuggets 131-114 Memphis Grizzlies

1:28 Highlights of the Denver Nuggets' convincing win over the Memphis Grizzlies

Jamal Murray contributed a dunk and two assists to a 15-0, second-quarter flurry that erased a deficit and propelled the visiting Denver Nuggets to a 131-114 romp over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Murray finished with 39 points and eight assists for the Nuggets, who won for the sixth time in their last seven games. The point guard's total came on 14-for-24 shooting and 7-for-12 accuracy on threes.

Paul Millsap added 23 points and five steals for Denver, while Juancho Hernangomez had 15 points and Jerami Grant 12.

Jaren Jackson Jr paced Memphis with 22 points, including five shots from beyond the arc. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Grizzlies, while Brandon Clarke chipped in with 19 points and Ja Morant scored 13.

Washington Wizards 121-125 Orlando Magic

1:50 Highlights of the Washington Wizards' loss to the Orlando Magic

Nikola Vucevic collected a season-high 30 points and 17 rebounds to record his 10th double-double of the season as the host Orlando Magic posted a 125-121 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Vucevic shot 11 of 14 and Evan Fournier highlighted his 25-point performance with five three-pointers for the Magic, who have now won three in a row.

Markelle Fultz made all six of his shots in the first half and finished with a season-high 19 points.

Bradley Beal followed up consecutive 44-point performances by scoring 34 and CJ Miles added 21 for the Wizards, who lost for just the fifth time in their last 25 meetings with Orlando.

Magic guard Michael Carter-Williams left the court in the second quarter after straining his left hip. He was ruled out of the game.

The Magic were also without power forward Jonathan Isaac, who rolled his right ankle during a team event on Thursday.

Golden State Warriors 100-108 New Orleans Pelicans

1:42 Highlights of the Golden State Warriors' defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans in Week 4 of the NBA.

JJ Redick scored 26 points and Jrue Holiday added 22 as the host New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Golden State Warriors 108-100 on Sunday night.

Rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 19, Nicolo Melli had 16, rookie Jaxson Hayes had 10 points and 10 rebounds and E'Twaun Moore added 10 points of his own as the Pelicans prevailed in a meeting of two young teams with the worst records in the Western Conference.

New Orleans entered the game with three wins and Golden State had two, one of which was a 134-123 triumph in New Orleans on Oct. 28.

Rookie Eric Paschall scored 30 to lead the Warriors, rookie Ky Bowman had 19, Glenn Robinson III had 14, and Marquese Chriss 10.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.