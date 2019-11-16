Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

LeBron James likens himself to Tom Brady in retirement rebuttal

Reuters

Saturday 16 November 2019 07:24, UK

LeBron James controls possession against the Sacramento Kings
Image: LeBron James controls possession against the Sacramento Kings

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James says he is a long way from hanging up his high-tops and likened himself to veteran New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who is still going strong at age 42.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Asked by reporters whether retirement had crossed his mind, the 34-year-old James shook his head.

"I'm not at the end of my story," James said prior to the first-place Lakers' 99-97 win over the visiting Sacramento Kings at Staples Center.

A victorious Tom Brady leaves the field after the Patriots&#39; win over the Giants
Image: A victorious Tom Brady leaves the field after the Patriots' win over the Giants

"So no, not the way I feel right now. Me and Tom Brady are one and the same. We're going to keep playing until we can't walk no more," he said with a smile.

NBA Saturday Primetime on Sky Sports

NBA Saturday Primetime on Sky Sports

Watch Nets @ Bulls live on Sky Sports Arena on Saturday at 11pm

"As long as I still feel great and as long as I can still play at a high level... I will play this game until I physically can't or... mentally I'm a little checked out," he said.

"Then you could start looking at that. I have no idea when that happens but I'm not there."

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

After missing time with injuries in a disappointing first season with Los Angeles, it appeared the league's gruelling schedule might finally be catching up to the three-time NBA champion, who reached the Finals in eight consecutive seasons.

More on this story

LeBron James posterizes Nemanja Bjelica with a thunderous dunk 0:18
LeBron James posterized Nemanja Bjelica with a thunderous dunk during the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Sacramento Kings

But James has been his dominant self in the early going of this campaign, leading a retooled Lakers roster to a 9-2 record to sit atop the loaded Western Conference.

Celtics @ Kings free on Sky Sports

Celtics @ Kings free on Sky Sports

Watch Celtics @ Kings on Sunday at 8:30pm via free live stream on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and YouTube

James, who joined the NBA out of high school as the first overall draft pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, made his comments the day after it was reported that 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony would be making his return to the league.

The sharpshooting 35-year-old Anthony, who was also drafted in 2003, hasn't played in more than a year, and many thought his playing days may be done. But he is now expected to join the Portland Trail Blazers on a one-year contract.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Anthony isn't expected to make his Blazers debut until at least Tuesday in New Orleans, meaning he will miss a chance to face his most recent former team, the Houston Rockets, on Monday, ESPN reported.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK