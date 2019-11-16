Boston Celtics rally past Golden State Warriors for 10th straight win

Jayson Tatum converted a Daniel Theis steal into a go-ahead dunk with 1:36 to play on Friday night as the Boston Celtics scored 13 of the game's final 16 points to rally for a 105-100 victory over the host Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors appeared on the doorstep of just their second home win of the season when Willie Cauley-Stein slammed home a Ky Bowman lob for a 97-92 lead with just 2:37 to go.

Bowman was playing down the stretch because the Warriors' leading scorer, D'Angelo Russell, sprained his right thumb midway through the third quarter and missed the game's final 18 minutes.

Image: Kemba Walker finishes at the rim during the Celtics' win over Golden State

Kemba Walker hit a three-pointer and Theis a free throw to get the Celtics back within one before Theis snatched the ball from Cauley-Stein and delivered Tatum's lay-up that produced the eighth and final lead change of the fourth period.

Tatum and Walker added short jumpers and Brown a free throw, allowing the Celtics to withstand a late three-pointer by Glenn Robinson III for their 10th straight win.

Tatum finished with a game-high 24 points, Brown 22 and Walker 20 for the Celtics, who were opening a five-game Western swing. Marcus Smart was a fourth Celtic scoring in double figures with 15.

Reserve Alec Burks had 20 points to pace the Warriors, who lost their sixth straight. Draymond Green recorded an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double for Golden State.

Anthony Davis blocked Harrison Barnes' lay-up with 2.3 seconds left, allowing the Los Angeles Lakers to defeat the visiting Sacramento Kings 99-97.

LeBron James scored 18 of his 29 points in the second half and recorded 11 assists as the Lakers captured their 10th win in 11 games.

Image: Anthony Davis in action for the Lakers against the Kings

Davis, who returned after missing one game due to a sore shoulder and ribs, finished with 17 points and four blocks. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 16 points for Los Angeles, and Kyle Kuzma chipped in 13, all in the first half.

Buddy Hield had 21 points, hitting a game-high six three-pointers, and added eight rebounds for the Kings. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 18 points while Richaun Holmes had 17 points and eight rebounds.

A three-point play by eight tied the score at 95 with 2:05 remaining. A lay-up by James gave the Lakers a two-point edge with 1:50 left before Bogdanovic knotted it again on a bucket with 22.1 seconds left.

Image: LeBron James controls possession against the Sacramento Kings

Two free throws by James with 5.5 seconds remaining were the difference.

The Lakers' streak of four consecutive games with 30 or more assists ended. They finished with 22 assists to 24 for the Kings.

Danilo Gallinari scored 28 points and Chris Paul added 27 as the Oklahoma City Thunder ended a two-game losing streak with a 127-119 overtime victory over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

Gallinari scored five points in the Thunder's 12-4 run to open the extra period, helping Oklahoma City win for just the second time in their past five games. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 24 points for the Thunder.

Joel Embiid contributed 31 points and 12 rebounds in his return to the court, and Josh Richardson added a season-high 28 for Philadelphia. The Sixers lost their second in a row and fell for the fifth time in seven games. Their losing streak on the road reached five games.

The Sixers had a 94-85 edge with 7:20 remaining, but the Thunder forged back in front 97-96 with 3:32 to play on a lay-up by Gilgeous-Alexander. The basket capped a 12-2 run for Oklahoma City in a span of 3:34.

Embiid and Gallinari each had a shot in the closing seconds of regulation to give their teams the lead but could not convert, and the game went into overtime tied 107-107.

Gallinari went 11-of-11 from the free-throw line and Paul went 12-of-12 for the Thunder, who took 41 foul shots to the Sixers' 22. Oklahoma City improved to 5-3 at home.

James Harden scored 40-plus points for the fourth time in six games as the host Houston Rockets extended their winning streak to six games with a 111-102 victory over the Indiana Pacers Friday at Toyota Center.

Harden paired 44 points with eight rebounds to carry the short-handed Rockets to victory. With Houston trailing 88-86 midway through the fourth quarter, Harden scored 12 consecutive points to lift the Rockets to a double-digit lead. Harden also tallied five assists and four steals.

When the Pacers began to aggressively trap Harden in the third quarter, Ben McLemore rendered aid, posting 10 of his season-high 21 points in the period. Austin Rivers added 10 points off the Houston bench. Russell Westbrook had 17 points, eight boards and six assists despite shooting just 5-of-21 from the floor.

Image: James Harden lofts a jump shot against Indiana

Domantas Sabonis (18 points, 13 rebounds) led the Pacers' offensive effort squad. Indiana leaned on bench production with reserves Doug McDermott (18 points), TJ McConnell and TJ Leaf (12 apiece) and Justin Holiday (10) scoring in double figures.

But the Pacers shot just 8-for-33 on three-pointers while Houston finished 14-of-46 from deep. Harden and McLemore finished a combined 10-for-25 on triples. Indiana had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Ja Morant made the decisive basket as part of a stellar outing in which he registered 25 points and eight assists to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 107-106 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz.

Solomon Hill stripped Utah's Donovan Mitchell just before time expired to seal it as Memphis recorded their third straight win. Mitchell recorded 29 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Jazz, who had a four-game winning streak halted.

Mike Conley experienced a tough return to Memphis despite scoring 15 points. He was just 5-of-19 shooting, including 2-of-8 from three-point range, while playing against his former team of 12 seasons for the first time since an offseason trade.

Image: Ja Morant attacks the basket against the Jazz

Morant, now filling the Grizzlies' point guard position in place of Conley, rolled in a close-range floater to give the Grizzlies a 107-105 lead with 1:32 remaining. Utah's Rudy Gobert sank one of two free throws with 53 seconds left and Mitchell later missed the potential go-ahead attempt with 29.3 seconds to play.

Gobert blocked Morant's shot with 4.7 seconds left, giving the Jazz one final chance but they were unable to get off a shot.

Dillon Brooks scored 20 points and Kyle Anderson had 13, all in the first half, for Memphis. Gobert scored 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting and contributed 17 rebounds and five blocks for the Jazz.

Malik Monk's 26-foot three-pointer at the buzzer earned the Charlotte Hornets a 109-106 victory against the visiting Detroit Pistons.

The Hornets countered Langston Galloway's triple that gave the Pistons a three-point lead with 50 seconds left by scoring a pair of three-pointers in the last 24 seconds.

First it was Marvin Williams with a long-range connection. Then the Pistons were holding for the last shot, but Derrick Rose's turnover with one second left gave Charlotte a final chance to win it.

Cody Martin was inserted into the game and his inbounds pass to Monk set up the winning shot as Charlotte ended a four-game losing streak.

Image: Malik Monk celebrates after draining a game-winning three-pointer against the Pistons

Monk and Terry Rozier tallied 19 points apiece for Charlotte. Devonte' Graham poured in 18 points, PJ Washington added 11 points, and Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo each posted 10 points.

Galloway's 32 points and Blake Griffin's 19 paced the Pistons, who have lost four straight games. Andre Drummond and Rose each provided 16 points, with Drummond grabbing 20 rebounds.

Bradley Beal scored 44 points and Moritz Wagner finished with a career-high 30 points and 15 rebounds as the Washington Wizards recorded a 137-116 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis.

Beal, who had 44 points in Washington's 140-133 loss at Boston on Wednesday, shot 15-of-22 and made 13-of-14 from the foul line to help the Wizards avenge a 131-109 loss to Minnesota on November 2.

Wagner eclipsed his previous career high of 22 points by shooting 13-of-15. He also sank all four of his trhee-point attempts to propel the Wizards to just their second win in eight outings.

Karl-Anthony Towns celebrated his 24th birthday by collecting 36 points and 10 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who played without star Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins traveled home to Toronto following the death of his grandmother, according to a report from the Star Tribune.

Beal converted a third-quarter three-point play before sandwiching pull-up jumpers around a three-pointer to push Washington's advantage to 95-87. He capped his 16-point third-quarter barrage with a driving lay-up before Davis Bertans added a dunk prior to the buzzer to give the Wizards a 102-92 lead.

Wagner started the fourth quarter with a flourish, scoring 11 quick points after making four layups and a 3-pointer to push Washington's lead to 113-102 with 7:55 to play.

Evan Fournier hit two big three-pointers in the final two-and-a-half minutes as part of his 26-point night to pace the Orlando Magic to a 111-109 win over the visiting San Antonio Spurs to win their second straight game and third in their past four outings.

The Spurs led by as many as 16 points in the first half but Orlando came back and turned the game into a back-and-forth contest. Things were tied at 104 after a DeMar DeRozan lay-up with 1:32 to play before Fournier poured in his second clutch triple to give the Magic a lead they would not relinquish.

Aaron Gordon hit two free throws with 13.9 seconds to play and Nikola Vucevic added another less than a second later to make it 110-106 and make the game safe.

Terrence Ross added 20 points off the bench for the Magic, with Gordon hitting for 14, Al-Farouq Aminu and Markelle Fultz adding 13 points each, and DJ Augustin and Vucevic scoring 10 points apiece.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 21 points, with Rudy Gay scoring 14 and LaMarcus Aldridge and Patty Mills scoring 13 points each. Bryn Forbes added 12 points and Dejounte Murray had 10 points for San Antonio, who have lost four straight games.

