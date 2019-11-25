Please select your default edition
Kemba Walker doubtful to face Sacramento Kings

Monday 25 November 2019 06:58, UK

Kemba Walker lays on the court after colliding with team-mate Semi Ojeleye
Image: Kemba Walker lays on the court after colliding with team-mate Semi Ojeleye

Boston guard Kemba Walker has a neck strain and is listed as doubtful to play on Monday night when the Celtics host the Sacramento Kings, the team announced on Sunday.

Walker was taken off the court on a stretcher during the second quarter of the Celtics' Friday night road game against the Denver Nuggets and was later diagnosed with what the team said was concussion-like symptoms.

He stayed in a hospital overnight before being released and returning to Boston with the team. He underwent more examination on Saturday and is still under evaluation, according to the team.

Walker, 29, is in his first season with the Celtics, averaging 21.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 15 games. He spent his prior eight seasons with the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets, earning three All-Star selections.

He suffered the injury Friday night when he attempted to steal the ball. He had his head down and slammed head-first into the stomach of team-mate Semi Ojeleye. The contact jolted Walker's neck with 3:13 left in the half.

Walker lay motionless for a few minutes and paramedics put a neck brace on him before he eventually was removed from the floor.

