Giannis Antetokounmpo's dominant double-double helps Milwaukee Bucks extend winning streak to 10 games

Giannis Antetokounmpo notched a 33-point double-double as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks held off the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-110 to extend their winning streak to 10 games.

Friday night's NBA scores Milwaukee Bucks 119-110 Cleveland Cavaliers

LA Clippers 97-107 San Antonio Spurs

Washington Wizards 103-125 LA Lakers

Dallas Mavericks 120-113 Phoenix Suns

Philadelphia 76ers 101-95 New York Knicks

Toronto Raptors 90-83 Orlando Magic

Golden State Warriors 105-122 Miami Heat

Utah Jazz 103-94 Memphis Grizzlies

Chicago Bulls 103-107 Portland Trail Blazers

Atlanta Hawks 104-105 Indiana Pacers (OT)

New Orleans Pelicans 104-109 Oklahoma City Thunder

Charlotte Hornets 110-107 Detroit Pistons

1:35 Highlights from the Milwaukee Bucks’ victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks held off the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-110 to extend their winning streak to 10.

The Greek Freak also completed a double-double with a team-high 12 rebounds for the Bucks, who beat the Cavaliers for the second time this season.

George Hill chipped in with 18 points for the Bucks, while Middleton had 12, DiVincenzo 11, and Eric Bledsoe and Ersan Ilyasova 10 apiece.

Rookie Darius Garland went for 21 points, his second-most of the season, to pace the Cavaliers. Cedi Osman had 20 points, Larry Nance Jr hit 18 and Kevin Love and Collin Sexton 16 apiece, as the Cavs lost their third straight game.

LA Clippers 97-107 San Antonio Spurs

1:38 Highlights from the LA Clippers’ surprise loss to the San Antonio Spurs

LaMarcus Aldridge and Derrick White poured in 17 points apiece and six San Antonio players scored in double figures as the Spurs shocked the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 107-97.

The Spurs, who had lost 10 of their previous 11 games, turned back the clock for two periods on Friday, playing some of their best basketball of the season in breaking out from a tie game at halftime to an 87-71 lead a-minute-and-a-half into the fourth quarter.

The Clippers, who had their seven-game winning streak snapped, faltered on defense in the second half and never got back to within eight points after the Spurs' surge.

Image: Paul George endured a frustrating evening in San Antonio

DeMar DeRozan added 15 points and Patty Mills hit for 13, Bryn Forbes scored 12 and Trey Lyles 10 for San Antonio.

Former Spurs star Kawhi Leonard, in his second game back in San Antonio after being traded to Toronto prior to last season and signing with the Clippers in the most recent offseason, led all scorers with 19 points. JaMychal Green added 16 points off the bench, with Montrezl Harrell scoring 12 and Patrick Beverley contributing 10.

Paul George had just five points on 2-of-11 shooting in 33 minutes as the Clippers dropped their sixth game of the season.

Washington Wizards 103-125 LA Lakers

1:37 Highlights from the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Washington Wizards

Anthony Davis had 26 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks in less than three quarters, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to their 10th consecutive win by crushing the visiting Washington Wizards 125-103 on Friday night.

Image: Lebron James watches on as Anthony Davis stretches his incredible frame to grab a rebound in the Lakers' win over the Wizards

LeBron James, who also rested in the fourth quarter, finished with 23 points and 11 assists for the Lakers, who captured their 17th win in 18 games.

Quinn Cook scored 17 points, while JaVale McGee added 15 and Rajon Rondo chipped in with 13 for Los Angeles, who are now 9-1 at home.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who entered the contest ranked fourth in the league in scoring at 28.9 per game, scored 18 points and recorded nine assists. Rui Hachimura had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Wizards, while Ish Smith and Jordan McRae each scored 13 off the bench for Washington who have dropped three of their last four games.

Dallas Mavericks 120-113 Phoenix Suns

1:45 Highlights from the Dallas Mavericks’ win over the Phoenix Suns

Luka Doncic matched his career-high points total as the visiting Dallas Mavericks rallied in the fourth quarter for a 120-113 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Doncic's 42 points equalled his total against San Antonio last Monday, and the Slovenian superstar also found time for 11 assists and missed his eighth triple-double of the season by one rebound.

Image: Luka Doncic produced another superb performance for the Mavericks against the Phoenix Suns

Tim Hardaway Jr complemented Doncic's effort with 26 points, including six threes as Dallas outscored Phoenix 51-39 from beyond the arc. Seth Curry contributed 11 points off the bench, while Kristaps Porzingis was the game's leading rebounder with 13 for the Mavericks.

Kelly Oubre Jr had 22 points and Ricky Rubio 21 for the Suns, while Devin Booker had 18 points and Aron Baynes 17. Oubre completed a double-double with a team-high 10 rebounds for Phoenix who lost their third straight en route to falling two games below .500 for the first time this season.

Philadelphia 76ers 101-95 New York Knicks

1:46 Highlights from the Philadelphia 76ers’ win at the New York Knicks

Joel Embiid totalled 27 points and 17 rebounds as the visiting Philadelphia 76ers rallied again from a double-digit deficit to beat the New York Knicks 101-95 on a night in which it was without two starters, Al Horford (rest) and Josh Richardson (hamstring).

Reserve James Ennis III added 18 of his 20 in the second half, when the 76ers shot 52.9 percent. Tobias Harris contributed 19 points while Ben Simmons chipped in 15 points and eight assists. Philadelphia shot 43.1 percent from the floor, hit 32 of 40 free throws and won for the sixth time in seven games overall.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 22 points, and Marcus Morris added 20, but New York missed 14 of 33 free-throw attempts and lost its fifth straight game. Rookie RJ Barrett contributed 18 points for the Knicks, who held a 16-point lead late in the first half.

After rallying from a 17-point deficit to beat the Knicks in Philadelphia on November 20, the Sixers came back again to defeat the Knicks for the 10th straight time.

Toronto Raptors 90-83 Orlando Magic

1:35 Highlights from the Toronto Raptors’ win over the Orlando Magic

Norman Powell scored 19 of his career-best 33 points during a decisive third quarter as the visiting Toronto Raptors beat the Orlando Magic 90-83.

Fred VanVleet added 22 points for the Raptors, while Pascal Siakam had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Raptors, who shot 36.9 percent from the field.

Evan Fournier scored 19 points for the Magic, who shot 34.6 percent from the field and committed 22 turnovers compared with 13 by Toronto.

Markelle Fultz had 15 points and Mo Bamba had 11 points for the Magic. Khem Birch added four points and 12 rebounds and Jonathan Isaac had eight points and 10 rebounds.

The win sees the defend NBA champions stretch their winning streak to six games. They have now won all three games with the Magic this season.

Golden State Warriors 105-122 Miami Heat

1:26 Highlights from the Golden State Warriors’ defeat to the Miami Heat

Rookie first-round pick Tyler Herro hit 5-for-6 on three-pointers to help the Miami Heat defeat the Golden State Warriors 122-105 and to 8-0 at home this season, matching the best home start in franchise history.

Goran Dragic (team-high 20 points), Herro (19) and Kelly Olynyk (15) combined for 54 points off the bench. Among the Heat starters, Duncan Robinson had 17 points, including 5-for-7 from beyond the arc, Jimmy Butler had 16 points, six assists and five rebounds, and Kendrick Nunn added 15 points.

The injury-plagued Warriors were led by Jordan Poole with 20 points as Eric Paschall hit 17 and Alec Burks 16 points apiece.

Starting forward Glenn Robinson III epitomised Golden State's struggle in this game by shooting 0-for-10 from the floor, including 0-for-4 on 3-pointers. He finished with three points as the Warriors continue to have the worst record in the NBA, dropping to 4-16.

Utah Jazz 103-94 Memphis Grizzlies

1:47 Highlights from the Memphis Grizzlies' loss to the Utah Jazz

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 of his season-high-tying 33 points in the second half and collected eight rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 103-94 victory at the Memphis Grizzlies.

Donovan Mitchell added 20 points for the Jazz, who improved to 1-2 on a five-game road trip. Rudy Gobert had 13 points and 13 rebounds and Royce O'Neale scored 10 points while Utah committed just seven turnovers.

Jonas Valanciunas had 22 points and 17 rebounds for Memphis, which lost its sixth straight game. Brandon Clarke added 13 points while Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant scored 11 apiece for the Grizzlies, who made 12 turnovers.

Utah's Mike Conley struggled for the second time in Memphis this season and is 8-of-32 shooting in the two contests in the city where he spent 12 season. He had eight points on 3-of-13 shooting on Friday.

Bogdanovic made 12 of 20 field-goal attempts while recording his second straight 30-point effort and fourth of the season to lift the Jazz to 12-7.

Chicago Bulls 103-107 Portland Trail Blazers

1:55 Highlights from the Chicago Bulls’ loss to the Portland Trail Blazers

In a game that saw neither team shoot better than 46 percent, the Portland Trail Blazers eked out a 107-103 win over the Chicago Bulls at Moda Center.

Portland had another balanced scoring effort in its third consecutive win, led by 28 points from Damian Lillard, 23 from Carmelo Anthony, 20 from CJ McCollum and 19 from Rodney Hood.

Image: Carmelo Anthony evades two Chicago Bulls defenders to power to the basket in another impressive scoring performance for the Trail Blazers

Defense was a key for Portland in the victory, including a franchise-record 10 blocks for Hassan Whiteside to go along with eight points and 15 rebounds.

Chicago, meanwhile, got a big scoring output from Zach LaVine, who put up 28 points on the game. He was supplemented by 16 points from Wendell Carter Jr and 13 apiece from Lauri Markkanen and Coby White but the Bulls have now lost four of their last five games.

Atlanta Hawks 104-105 Indiana Pacers (OT)

1:53 Highlights from the Atlanta Hawks’ overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers

TJ Warren's corner three-pointer with 1:13 remaining in overtime made the difference as the Indiana Pacers survived a career-high-tying 49 points from Trae Young to beat the Atlanta Hawks 105-104 in Indianapolis.

With 16 points, Warren was one of five Pacers to score in double figures. Jeremy Lamb led the way with 20 points, Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis each added 17 points, and Malcolm Brogdon scored 16 points.

2:16 Trae Young equals his career-high scoring 49 points, including eight three-pointers in the loss to the Pacers

Sabonis also had 12 rebounds and two assists - one of which was to Warren for the shot that sealed Indiana's fifth consecutive win.

DeAndre' Bembry and Alex Len both scored 15 points off the bench for the Hawks, and Bembry added 12 rebounds. Jabari Parker grabbed 10 rebounds, but shot just 1-of-8 from the floor for four points for an Atlanta team that ended up losing its ninth straight game.

New Orleans Pelicans 104-109 Oklahoma City Thunder

1:52 Highlights from the Oklahoma City Thunder's win over the New Orleans Pelicans

Dennis Schroder scored 25 points off the bench as the Oklahoma City Thunder recorded a 109-104 victory at home to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Chris Paul sank the go-ahead jumper with 1:24 left in the fourth quarter and Steven Adams added a tip-in to stake Oklahoma City to a 107-104 lead. Adams capped the scoring by muscling up a left-handed dunk with 15.1 seconds remaining.

Abdel Nader scored 19 points and Danilo Gallinari added 17 for the Thunder, who will vie for a sweep of the home-and-home series when the teams reconvene in New Orleans on Sunday.

Brandon Ingram finished with 26 points after shooting 11 of 17 from the floor, a stark contrast to his 4-of-21 performance in the Pelicans' 114-110 setback to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

JJ Redick had 16 points despite making just 4-of-13 attempts from three-point range for the Pelicans, who have dropped four in a row.

Charlotte Hornets 110-107 Detroit Pistons

1:46 Highlights from the Charlotte Hornets’ victory at the Detroit Pistons

Rookie PJ Washington had 26 points and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the host Detroit Pistons 110-107 on Friday.

The Hornets downed the Pistons for the third time this season and the second time in three nights after Charlotte pulled out a 102-101 home win on Wednesday.

This one wasn't decided until the final buzzer, too. Charlotte's Terry Rozier scored 23 points, Miles Bridges and Devonte' Graham contributed 16 points apiece, and Bismack Biyombo tossed in 13 with nine rebounds.

Derrick Rose led the Pistons with 23 points off the bench. Luke Kennard scored 21 points, Blake Griffin had 17, and Andre Drummond added 15 points and 19 rebounds.

The loss means the Pistons have now been beaten in every one of their last nine matches against Charlotte.

