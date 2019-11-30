Luka Doncic becomes third player in league history to average 30-point triple-double through a calendar month

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has become just the third player in history to average a 30-point triple-double over the course of a calendar month.

The 20-year-old's stellar performances over the month of November have seen him average 31.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game.

Only the legendary Oscar Robertson and 2016-17 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook have achieved the feat previously.

2:02 Luka Doncic tied his career-high 42 points, just missing a triple-double with 11 assists, and nine rebounds, leading the Mavs to a 120-113 victory over the Suns

He also set a new career-high points total of 42 points against the San Antonio Spurs, which he matched again against the Phoenix Suns in the final game of the month on Friday night, as he helped carry the Mavericks to nine wins across their 14 November matches.

After he put up a triple-double in just 25 minutes against the Golden State Warriors this month, the Mavs' experienced coach Rick Carlisle said: "He's a very special player on a special roll.

"There's not much else to say. This isn't a big news flash now. This is getting to be pretty normal."

And that's what makes Doncic such a unique player, he's breaking records set by the very best ever to play the game - and he seems to be doing it effortlessly and with flair.

0:16 Luka Doncic threw the ball over his head to give time to Kristaps Porzingis for a casual 3-pointer in Cleveland

Sky Sports NBA analyst Ovie Soko said: "Luka is a different animal the way he has been playing this season. He has put up MVP numbers this season and doesn't seem to be slowing down. He is enjoying himself out there.

"It's his ability to not be intimidated, that's what makes him the golden boy. Of course, us mortals it might get to, but no Luka. He's built differently."

Given how good Doncic was last year, not many people expected the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year to be able to step it up in his sophomore campaign

But step it up he has, both in terms of the numbers he's putting up and in terms of the maturity he is showing in his game.

2:40 The GameTime crew discuss the historic feat of Luka Doncic averaging a 30-point triple-double for the month of November

NBA GameTime analyst Steve Smith can see a real difference in his decision making this year.

He said: "I think from year one to year two - I thought last year there was a lot of home-run passing, everything was trying to make the spectacular play.

"Now, it looks like he's trying to hit a bunch of singles and then bring runners in. I love the way he is pacing himself and he is dictating the tempo on both sides."

0:30 Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks face LeBron and the Lakers at Staples Center in an NBA Primetime clash. Watch live on Sky Sports Arena on Sunday at 9pm

Doncic signed for European giants Real Madrid aged 13 and made his debut two days after his 16th birthday. He won the EuroLeague MVP award as a teenager and helped Slovenia to the EuroBasket title - all before entering the league.

Stan Van Gundy, also speaking on NBA GameTime, believes that unique blend of experiences for such a young player has helped to allow him to elevate himself to MVP candidate level in the NBA so quickly.

Van Gundy said: "[He's] in a group of one in terms of guys who came into the league having played in as many big games, pressure games, as Luka had played in.

"What he did overseas in international competition and in the Euroleague where their fans are absolutely crazy and there was pressure on him - he was MVP of the Euroleague aged 18 - we haven't had anybody come into this league as prepared for big games as Luka."

And Sky Sports fans are in for a treat this Sunday when Luka Doncic takes on LeBron James and the Lakers once again in a match you can watch free on skysports.com, the Sky Sports app or YouTube.

The game at the start of November where the pair went toe to toe, both clocking triple-doubles before the Lakers prevailed in overtime, was arguably the game of the season so far.

Now, they meet again and our man Ovie is excited by the prospect of them both facing off again and he fancies the Slovenian to lead his team to the 'W' this time.

2:40 Highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers' visit to the Dallas Mavericks in Week 2 of the NBA season

He said: "Luka Doncic has proven that he enjoys these games against superstars and he rises to the occasion. He wasn't able to come away with the win first time around but it's clear that he doesn't back down from these guys and I think he has a little bit of extra motivation.

"Obviously, LeBron's going to go in there with the mindset of handling business and proving why he's still that guy in the league but I think it means more to Luka.

He's played on huge stages before and he's proven that he can win on huge stages before. I think he can do it!"

