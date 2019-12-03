Giannis Antetokounmpo vows no let up after leading Bucks to 12th straight win

Giannis Antetokounmpo called the Bucks a "hungry" team who "do not relax" after leading Milwaukee to their 12th straight win, a 44-point beating of the New York Knicks.

Antetokounmpo, who was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday, needed only 14 minutes on the court to record another double-double, finishing with 29 points and 15 rebounds as the Bucks powered to a 132-88 rout of the lowly Knicks.

The Bucks (18-3) won by 44 points after beating Charlotte by 41 on Saturday, the first time in franchise history Milwaukee posted back-to-back winning margins of 40 points or more. It was the fifth time it has been done in NBA history. Milwaukee's winning streak is the longest in the NBA this season and the franchise's best since the 1981-82 season. The Bucks own the league's best record, ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers (17-3).

"I think everybody shows up every day and they're hungry," Antetokounmpo said. "Nobody relaxes. We show up and do our job. We smile; we're having fun about it and it's nice. Usually teams tend to relax, but we don't do that."

The Knicks (4-17) offered little resistance as they shot just 4-of-24 in the first period and trailed 33-15 after one.

"I don't feel we came in here with the idea we could beat this team," New York coach David Fizdale said. "That is what was most disappointing. They got whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted. We never took a real stand."

0:16 Giannis Antetokounmpo threw down a huge right-handed slam en route to 29 points as the Milwaukee Bucks hammered the New York Knicks

Of Antetokounmpo, Fizdale said: "I watch and listen to him lead his guys. He is just impressive. The league is in good hands, I know that, when you have got a guy like that at the top."

The Bucks led by as many as 47 and cruised behind Antetokounmpo, who pulled down his 10th rebound with 4:43 left in the second quarter for his league-leading 20th double-double.

The reigning MVP shot 10-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-4 from three-point range, while playing 22 minutes. He exited with nearly five minutes left in the third quarter and the Bucks ahead 93-54.

The only Antetokounmpo playing in the fourth quarter was Giannis' older brother Thanasis, who drew cheers from the crowd when he slipped in for a lay-up early in the period. Thanasis Antetokounmpo, formerly a member of the Knicks, finished with 10 points and three assists.

1:36 Highlights of the New York Knicks' visit to the Milwaukee Bucks in Week 7 of the NBA

Khris Middleton returned to the starting line-up after coming off the bench the previous three games. He averaged 14.3 points in his three games as a reserve, after being sidelined for seven games with a bruised left thigh.

Middleton had 10 points in the first six minutes of the game.

"It was good for us to get everybody out on the court, have some other guys not play heavy minutes," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "It is just so great to have him back with the starters," Budenholzer said. "He has got such a great feel and is so unselfish."

