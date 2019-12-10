Anthony Davis and Jimmy Butler named NBA Players of the Week

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis has been named Western Conference Player of the Week with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler winning the award in the East.

Tuesday: 25 points

Wednesday: 26 points

Friday: 39 points

Sunday: 5️⃣0️⃣@AntDavis23 just keeps getting better. https://t.co/pg5jtReeCF — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 9, 2019

Lakers forward Davis was crowned as the West's best player for games played from December 2-8.

He averaged 35.0 points (63.3 field goal percentage), 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.8 steals as the Lakers finished the week 4-0, with victories over Denver, Utah, Portland and Minnesota.

On Sunday, Davis recorded his fourth career 50-point game with 50 points (20-of-29 shooting), seven rebounds, six assists and four steals versus the Timberwolves. In Portland on December 6, Davis notched 39 points, nine rebounds and three blocks to close out a three-game road sweep.

This is the seventh time he has won the seventh Western Conference Player of the Week award. His sixth came earlier this season on November 4.

Butler was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, marking the 58th time a Miami Heat player has earned the award.

Butler led the Heat to a 3-1 record for the week, helping Miami extend their perfect record at home to 10-0, after averaging 27.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.25 steals while shooting 48.4 per cent from the field and 41.7 per cent from three-point range.

1:57 Jimmy Butler erupted for a 28-point triple-double to lead the Miami Heat to victory over the Washington Wizards

He posted two triple-doubles during the week and led the team in assists in all four contests, in points three times, in minutes and blocks on two occasions and in rebounds and steals once each. He scored at least 20 points in all four contests, including a 30-point performance.

Butler led off the week with a 22-point, 13-rebound, 12-assist triple-double in a 121-110 overtime win at Toronto on December 3, handing the Raptors their first home loss of the season this season. Butler tied the game with 38.4 seconds left to force overtime and then scored the first eight points in the extra quarter to help secure the victory.

Then on the second night of a back-to-back set on the road, he scored a season-high 37 points while posting six rebounds, four assists and two steals at Boston on December 4. On December 6 versus Washington, he posted his second triple-double of the week, this time a 28-point, 11-rebound, 11-assist effort in a 112-103 win.

Butler capped off the week scoring 23 points vs.Chicago on Sunday night while dishing out a team-high seven assists, grabbing six rebounds and recording a steal and a block in a 110-105 victory, continuing his current streak of recording at least one steal to 14 consecutive games.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here