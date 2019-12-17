Ovie Soko says Joel Embiid's Philadelphia 76ers' team-mates must challenge him to consistently dominate

Joel Embiid's talent is undeniable but his Philadelphia 76ers team-mates must challenge him to consistently dominate, says Sky Sports NBA analyst Ovie Soko.

First things first, that was a monster game from Joel Embiid against the Boston Celtics last Thursday night. He came out to play and he was locked in - I don't know if that was because Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley criticised him or because he was playing in Boston against one of the 76ers' biggest rivals.

Embiid was locked in from the beginning and I could see that from the way he handled the double-teams the Celtics threw at him early and often. He was able to take his time, pick the right passes and, ultimately, pretty much play a point guard-type role from the center position as far as getting other guys involved in the game. He had six assists but he was responsible for more than that as he made so many passes that led to assists - he was making the pass before the pass. That is huge for a team, especially with a player like Embiid who demands so much attention from defenders.

At this point last year Embiid was scoring over 27 points a game and shooting over 50 per cent from the field. This year his scoring average is at 22 and his field goal percentage has dropped down. His rebounding is also down on last year.

Is it because of confidence? Health? Motivation? I don't know. I think he is one of the few players in the NBA whose performance levels are genuinely up to him. It depends on the focus he has coming into games and, ultimately, the goal he sets for the team and how good he wants them to be because he is the leading guy on the Sixers roster in my eyes.

Philadelphia are an entirely different team when Embiid is focused and keyed in like we saw against Boston.

Someone like Shaq speaking out did bring out Embiid's competitive nature. I think he is one of those guys who feeds off challenges. He does well when he is challenged or put on the spot. I hope this is a turning point for him this season and we see him more locked in than he has been.

How can Philly see the best version of Embiid on a more consistent basis? In the NBA, coaches almost have to walk on eggshells around superstar players these days so it has got to come from within the team with other guys in the locker room holding him accountable.

Last year he got that from Jimmy Butler, 100 per cent. He was that vocal guy who would speak up and was respected in the locker room. Their veteran presence this season, Al Horford, is highly respected but he doesn't have that demeanour to challenge Embiid when necessary. He leads more by example and through his professionalism.

Somehow the Sixers need to find a way to be able to hold Embiid accountable because when he lacks focus and isn't producing consistently at the levels we know he is capable of, he is doing a disservice to the team and, even more importantly, to himself. He definitely has an opportunity to be one of the greatest big men to play in the NBA. He is that talented.

I don't think Embiid can force his way back into the MVP conversation this season but that might turn out to be a good thing for him. Without the spotlight on him, he can get back to dominating on a consistent basis and mentally lock in on being a dominant force every single night. That is what MVPs do; it's night in, night out. Embiid has the ability to consistently dominate.

'Super-excited for one of the games of the year'

Image: Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to dribble past LeBron James during the 2019 All-Star Game

I'm super-excited to see the Lakers take on the Bucks. On a scale of 1-10, this is an 11! This match-up is one of the biggest games of the year. It's the best in the East and the best in the West and there is so much talent on the floor.

Without even mentioning LeBron yet, you have two forwards in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis going head to head, two big men who are really changing the game for players at the four-spot in terms of how they move and what is expected of someone that size. These guys are 6ft 11in but they can bring the ball up and pretty much do everything. It will be a hell of a match-up.

This game will also be about bragging rights - and you only get a couple of those every season. It is a good gauge for both teams. There is a heavy possibility they'll see each other again in June.

The Bucks are obviously rolling. As a team they have taken on Giannis' identity in terms of his relentlessness.

But the Lakers are a team that are pretty damned seasoned and they are rolling too. At the moment, it almost feels like everything is easy for them. They're swimming with the tide and the team is flowing like water. All the shooters are in their spot, AD is playing LeBron, LeBron is playing off AD, Rajon Rondo is in the mix. It's 'Showtime' again in LA.

Some of the plays they made in their win against Atlanta were unreal - LeBron's between-the-legs assist, Davis' big blocks. They are 100 per cent having a good time.

I've got the Lakers beating the Bucks. I see it as the master meeting the student. The game will mean a lot to Giannis. Knowing him, he will want to dominate the game. With his ambition to put his stamp on the game, he might put a bit too much pressure on himself to take out the best team in the West.

These Lakers players have been in the trenches and they know how to handle their business. Knowing how to win has almost been worked into their DNA to the point where it is automatic.

I don't think the game will tell us anything about what might happen with either team when we reach the playoffs. We know regular season basketball and postseason basketball are totally different - the press is different, the level of play is different and the intensity is different.

The Lakers are in cruise control right now. We haven't seen their full potential yet, and that is scary. At this point, it is about racking up wins, establishing the right way to do things and making sure everyone stays healthy. Once we see them in playoff mode, they'll be a whole other animal.

The Bucks are out to make statements in every game and they are really getting after it. They lost in the postseason last year when they saw themselves as favourites in the East. They have grown from last year and we'll see a different level from this Bucks team in this season's playoffs too.

