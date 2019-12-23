Behind the scenes of Ovie Soko's BBL debut for London Lions

Sky Sports was granted exclusive access as our top analyst Ovie Soko made his return to competitive basketball with the London Lions in the British Basketball League.

Sky Sports NBA expert Ovie Soko put in a superb showing on his debut for reigning BBL champions London Lions career with by notching a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds in an 88-72 win over Glasgow Rocks.

The 28-year-old, who has played at the highest level in Europe and at collegiate level in the USA, was described by Lions coach Vince Razaq as "a major cog in the wheel" at the Copper Box.

"It felt good to be back on the floor playing again," he told Sky Sports NBA. "It has been about six months since I last played a competitive game. I've still got a long way to go but it was a solid start."

Image: Ovie Soko in action for Great Britain

After the game, Ovie caught up with some of the Love Island cast and made time for as many fans as possible who were looking to grab a selfie with our man.

Check out everything that went on both on and off the court in our video above.

Ovie Soko has joined Sky Sports as part of the broadcaster's best-ever NBA offering

