Kyle Lowry and Dennis Schroder named NBA Players of the Week

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder have been named the NBA Players of the Week.

Lowry averaged 24.5 points, 10.0 assists and 6.5 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors won all four of their Week 9 games.

Toronto followed victories over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards with an astonishing 30-point comeback to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-107 on Sunday night.

Lowry scored 20 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter to inspire the Raptors to the franchise's biggest comeback win.

Overall, Lowry is averaging 20.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists and shooting 41.6 per cent overall, 35.8 per cent from the three-point line and 86.5 per cent from the charity stripe.

Image: Dennis Schroder finishes off a dunk against Memphis

Schroder was named Western Conference Player of the Week after averaging 25.3 points, 6.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds to help the Oklahoma City Thunder win all four of their Week 9 games.

The Thunder's perfect week included a marquee victory over the LA Clippers on Sunday night and 20-plus-point comeback wins against the Chicago Bulls and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Helluva player, helluva week.

Congrats to #DennisSchröder on being selected as @NBA Player of the Week! Per game 🔥📈: 25.3 points / 5.3 rebounds / 6 assists / 50.7 FG% / 92.6 FT% pic.twitter.com/MaHxq0Vw4j — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 23, 2019

Schroder, who comes off the bench for the Thunder, is averaging 18.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 29 games while shooting 46.8 per cent from the field, 34.7 per cent from three-point range and 84.6 per cent from the free-throw line.

