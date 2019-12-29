Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Zach Randolph announces NBA retirement after 17 seasons

Sunday 29 December 2019 07:30, UK

Zach Randolph thanks fans in Sacramento
Image: Zach Randolph thanks fans in Sacramento

Two-time All-Star forward Zach Randolph announced his retirement on Saturday after 17 seasons with five teams.

Vote for your 2020 All-Stars now

Vote for your 2020 All-Stars now

Who will you send to Chicago for the 2020 All-Star Game? Make your picks now!

"I gave this game my all, and it gave everything back and more," he posted on Twitter.

The 38-year-old 'Z-Bo' was named the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2003-04 and made the All-NBA third team in 2010-11.

Thunder @ Raptors free on Sky Sports

Thunder @ Raptors free on Sky Sports

Watch Thunder @ Raptors free on the Sky Sports' website, app and YouTube channel on Sunday at 11pm

A first-round pick by Portland (19th overall) in 2001, he played 1,116 games with the Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings. His last game was with the Kings on March 19, 2018.

Randolph averaged 16.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game for his career. He is one of just 21 players in NBA history with more than 18,000 points and 10,000 rebounds.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

He earned both All-Star selections during his eight seasons with the Grizzlies from 2009-17.

Randolph ranks second in Memphis history in rebounds (5,612) and third in points (9,261) and games (551).

More on this story

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK