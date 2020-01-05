Luka Doncic notches 39-point triple-double but fails to prevent Dallas Mavericks' overtime loss to Charlotte Hornets

Luka Doncic's scored 39 points and notched a team-record 10th triple-double of the season but it was not enough to prevent the Dallas Mavericks going down in overtime at home to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

Saturday night's NBA scores Charlotte Hornets 123-120 Dallas Mavericks (OT)

San Antonio Spurs 118-127 Milwaukee Bucks

Memphis Grizzlies 140-114 LA Clippers

Boston Celtics 111-104 Chicago Bulls

Toronto Raptors 121-102 Brooklyn Nets

Utah Jazz 109-96 Orlando Magic

Denver Nuggets 114-128 Washington Wizards

Indiana Pacers 111-116 Atlanta Hawks

Cleveland Cavaliers 106-121 Oklahoma City Thunder

Detroit Pistons 111-104 Golden State Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans 117-115 Sacramento Kings

2:21 Highlights of the Charlotte Hornets' visit to the Dallas Mavericks in Week 11 of the NBA season

Terry Rozier scored 29 points and Devonte' Graham added 27 as the visiting Charlotte Hornets opened a 20-point first-half lead and still had to rally for an eventual 123-120 overtime victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

PJ Washington also added 19 points as the Hornets came back from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force the extra period. Miles Bridges and Bismack Biyombo scored 11 each for the Hornets and both had double-doubles as Biyombo grabbed 13 rebounds, while Bridges had 11.

The Hornets tied the score 103-103 with 19 seconds remaining in regulation on a layup by Rozier, who went on to score seven points in overtime for the win.

2:36 Check out the 10 best plays from Saturday night's NBA action!

Luka Doncic scored 39 points added 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his team-record 10th triple-double of the season for the Mavericks and Maxi Kleber added a career-high 24 as Dallas lost for the third time in their last four games. Dorian Finney-Smith had 15 points for the Mavericks while Seth Curry had 12. JJ Barea had 11 points and a season-high nine assists for Dallas.

The Mavericks. who were without Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr are now 1-1 at the start of their season-long six-game homestand while the Hornets have won consecutive road games following a six-game losing streak.

1:40 Highlights of the San Antonio Spurs' visit to the Milwaukee Bucks in Week 11 of the NBA season

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and Eric Bledsoe added 21 as the host Milwaukee Bucks continued their record-breaking season with a 127-118 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the first of back-to-back, home-and-away games between the two teams.

The Bucks (32-5) are off to the best 37-game start in franchise history. It was Antetokounmpo's 19th game this season with 30 points or more.

Khris Middleton added 20 points, Robin Lopez had 14, Ersan Ilyasova scored 11 points and Brook Lopez contributed 10 points for the Bucks in the win. Milwaukee has not lost to a team this year with a record below .500.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 26 points while LaMarcus Aldridge had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Rudy Gay added 15 points, Patty Mills scored 11 and Trey Lyles grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds for San Antonio, who are now 14-20 on the season.

1:41 Highlights of the Memphis Grizzlies' visit to the LA Clippers in Week 11 of the NBA season

Jae Crowder scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies coasted past the Los Angeles Clippers 140-114 on Saturday.

Jaren Jackson Jr had 24 points and four blocks, while Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks added 22 points apiece. Jonas Valanciunas had 12 rebounds and nine points, all in the second half.

0:20 Ja Morant fools Jerome Robinson with the ankle-breaking handles then quickly stepped back to the three-point line to drop the trey

It was the most points the Clippers have given up to an opponent this season. Los Angeles played without star forward Paul George.

Montrezl Harrell had 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting and nine rebounds for the Clippers. Lou Williams and Kawhi Leonard had 24 points apiece. Leonard, though, misfired on 16 of 24 attempts from the floor. He also had eight rebounds but the Grizzlies managed to see out a comfortable win.

Live NBA: NY Knicks @ LA Clippers Sunday 5th January 8:30pm

1:51 Highlights of the Boston Celtics' visit to the Chicago Bulls in Week 11 of the NBA season

Jayson Tatum scored 28 points and Gordon Hayward added 24 as the visiting Boston Celtics posted an 111-104 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Tatum rebounded from a 2-for-16 performance from the floor in Friday's 109-106 win over the Atlanta Hawks by making 12-of-15 on Saturday for the Celtics.

Eastern Conference Player of the Week Jaylen Brown scored 19 points and Enes Kanter recorded a double-double off the bench with 17 points and 12 rebounds, who have won eight of their last nine games

Chicago's Zach LaVine scored 13 of his 35 points in the first quarter and finished with five three-pointers, however he struggled from the free-throw line (8 of 14). Lauri Markkanen added 15 points before appearing to injure his ankle following a collision with Marcus Smart with 4:09 remaining in the fourth quarter.

1:40 Highlights of the Toronto Raptors' visit to the Brooklyn Nets in Week 11 of the NBA season

Fred VanVleet scored 22 of his 29 points after halftime as the Toronto Raptors rallied from a 16-point deficit and continued their domination over the Brooklyn Nets with a 121-102 victory in New York.

He also tied a season-best with 11 assists. Kyle Lowry shook off a 6-of-19 shooting night and also added 20 of his 26 points after halftime while Serge Ibaka posted 21 and 12 rebounds.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points for the Nets, whose losing streak reached a season-high five games. Joe Harris added 18 points for the Nets while Caris LeVert returned from missing 24 games with a right thumb injury that required surgery and added 13 points in 16 minutes.

The win means the Raptors have beaten the Nets for the 17th time in the past 18 meetings with the one loss being a one-point overtime defeat in December 2018.

1:45 Highlights of the Utah Jazz's visit to the Orlando Magic in Week 11 of the NBA season

Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Utah Jazz used a 22-8 run over the first half of the fourth quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 109-96 at Amway Center.

For the hosts, Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon both recorded double-doubles, with Vucevic putting up 22 points and 13 rebounds and Gordon registering 11 points and 12 rebounds. The rest of Orlando's starting five combined for just 24 points, however.

Georges Niang and Joe Ingles were among the five Jazz scoring in double-figures. Ingles finished with 11 points, and Niang scored 15 points off the bench. Emmanuel Mudiay also provided offensive punch off the Utah bench with 12.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 14 points for the Jazz, and Rudy Gobert posted eight points with a game-high 17 rebounds as the Jazz claimed a fifth consecutive win.

1:49 Highlights of the Denver Nuggets' visit to the Washington Wizards in Week 11 of the NBA season

Bench players were the stars in the capital as Ish Smith scored a career-high 32 points and added eight assists while Troy Brown Jr had 25 points and 14 rebounds as the Washington Wizards beat the Denver Nuggets 128-114.

Isaac Bonga also had 15 points, Anzejs Pasecniks scored 13 for the Wizards as Washington's bench, led by Smith and Brown, scored 92 points. Johnathan Williams (12 points) and Jordan McRae (11) were the only starters in double-figures for Washington.

Jamal Murray led Denver with 39 points, 20 coming in the third quarter when he hit all six of his field-goal attempts. Nikola Jokic had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Paul Millsap scored 12 for the Nuggets, who fell to 1-2 on their five-game road trip.

2:08 Highlights of the Indiana Pacers' visit to the Atlanta Hawks in Week 11 of the NBA season

Trae Young scored 41 points, the fifth time he's scored 40-plus this season, as the Atlanta Hawks hung on to beat the visiting Indiana Pacers 116-111 on Saturday.

Young scored 30 in the first half, and his basket with 1:22 left gave the Hawks a lead it never relinquished. Young, who also dished out eight assists, made 3-of-4 free throws, sandwiched around a steal, in the final 4.5 seconds to seal the win. The Hawks also got a season-high 26 points from Kevin Huerter.

2:05 Trae Young racked up 41 points and dished out 8 assists as the Hawks beat the Pacers.

Indiana was led by Domantas Sabonis with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Justin Holiday added 18 points.

Atlanta has now won two of its last three games and broke a seven-game losing streak against the Pacers while Indiana, playing without point guard Malcolm Brogdon for the second straight game, has now lost four of its last five games.

1:59 Highlights of the Oklahoma City Thunder's visit to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Week 11 of the NBA season

Dennis Schroder continued his hot shooting of late, scoring 22 points to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 121-106 road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Schroder was 9-of-15 from the floor, making 2 of 3 from three-point range. It was the 17th consecutive game for Schroder to score 17 or more points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points for Oklahoma City while Steven Adams had 10 points and 16 rebounds. The Thunder hit 14 threes, including a season-high five by Danilo Gallinari, who added 19 points.

Collin Sexton scored 30 to lead Cleveland while Cedi Osman added a season-high 22 and Darius Garland 20, but only one other Cavaliers player scored more than six points.

The Thunder have now won a season-best five consecutive games and nine of their last 10, while it was the third consecutive loss for the Cavaliers.

1:44 Highlights of the Detroit Pistons' visit to the Golden State Warriors in Week 11 of the NBA season

Derrick Rose scored 22 points off the bench, and the visiting Detroit Pistons ended a three-game losing streak with a 111-104 victory over the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

Rookie Sekou Doumbouya supplied a career-high 16 points and 10 rebounds in his second career start. Andre Drummond had 14 points and 18 rebounds before fouling out. Svi Mykhailiuk and Bruce Brown contributed 14 points apiece, and Christian Wood chipped in nine points and six rebounds.

0:15 Watch Eric Paschall's huge dunk on Thon Maker during the Golden State Warriors' defeat to the Detroit Pistons

Alec Burks had 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Warriors. Omari Spellman tossed in 23 points with five rebounds and four steals. Damion Lee added 14 points and five rebounds.

Golden State forward Draymond Green was ejected in the third quarter for arguing with the officials.

1:42 Highlights of the New Orleans Pelicans' visit to the Sacramento Kings in Week 11 of the NBA season

JJ Redick drove for the decisive layup with 1.1 seconds left to give the New Orleans Pelicans a 117-115 victory over the host Sacramento Kings late on Saturday night.

Lonzo Ball recorded 24 points, 10 assists and six rebounds to help the Pelicans win for the sixth time in the past eight games. Jrue Holiday added 19 points and seven assists.

Redick scored 18 points but the decisive basket accounted for his only second-half points. Josh Hart and Ingram added 16 points for New Orleans, which also received 13 points and 11 rebounds from Derrick Favors.

Harrison Barnes matched his season high of 30 points but couldn't prevent Sacramento from losing for the ninth time in 10 games.

Buddy Hield scored 24 points and matched his career high of 12 rebounds for the Kings. De'Aaron Fox had 17 points, Richaun Holmes added 13 points and 12 rebounds and Bjelica had 12 points and 10 boards.

