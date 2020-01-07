Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Trae Young bamboozles Nuggets defenders with mesmeric dribble and finish

Tuesday 7 January 2020 08:11, UK

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks reacts during the first half of an NBA game against the Denver Nuggets 0:18
Trae Young sold the Denver Nuggets defense with a fake behind-the-back pass that he then played through his own legs and finished with a tidy lay-up

Trae Young bamboozled two Nuggets defenders with his mesmeric dribbling before scoring with a lay-up in Atlanta's loss to Denver.

Young supplied 29 points and 12 assists but could not prevent the Hawks from falling to a 123-115 loss to the Nuggets, who were powered by a career-high 47 points from their All-Star center Nikola Jokic.

Nikola Jokic lofts a jumpshot in the Nuggets&#39; win over the Hawks 2:01
Nikola Jokic scored a career-high 47 points to help the visiting Nuggets outlast the Atlanta Hawks 123-115

However, Young can take some degree of consolation from the outrageous play he made with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

With the Hawks trailing 95-91, Young dribbled upcourt and teased Nuggets guard Monte Morris with a hesitation move and a through-the-legs dribble, giving him the space to burst into the Denver lane.

Vote for your 2020 All-Stars now

Vote for your 2020 All-Stars now

Who will you send to Chicago for the 2020 All-Star Game? Make your picks now!

Once there, he completely wrong-footed help defender Michael Porter Jr by faking a behind-the-back pass only to then dribble the ball through his legs before rising to the hoop to score with a lay-up as Porter Jr tried in vain to block his shot.

Trae Young throws a pass during Atlanta&#39;s loss to the Denver Nuggets 1:23
Young handed out 12 assists in the Hawks' loss to the Nuggets

Young's slick move drew audible gasps from the home crowd at the State Farm Arena.

Click the video at the top of the page to watch Young's mesmeric moves.

More on this story

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2020 Sky UK