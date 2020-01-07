Trae Young bamboozles Nuggets defenders with mesmeric dribble and finish

Trae Young bamboozled two Nuggets defenders with his mesmeric dribbling before scoring with a lay-up in Atlanta's loss to Denver.

Young supplied 29 points and 12 assists but could not prevent the Hawks from falling to a 123-115 loss to the Nuggets, who were powered by a career-high 47 points from their All-Star center Nikola Jokic.

However, Young can take some degree of consolation from the outrageous play he made with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

With the Hawks trailing 95-91, Young dribbled upcourt and teased Nuggets guard Monte Morris with a hesitation move and a through-the-legs dribble, giving him the space to burst into the Denver lane.

Once there, he completely wrong-footed help defender Michael Porter Jr by faking a behind-the-back pass only to then dribble the ball through his legs before rising to the hoop to score with a lay-up as Porter Jr tried in vain to block his shot.

Young's slick move drew audible gasps from the home crowd at the State Farm Arena.

