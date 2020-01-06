Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA Players of the Week

Monday 6 January 2020 20:52, UK

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James line up at the Fiserv Forum
Image: Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James line up at the Fiserv Forum

LeBron James has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week with reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo scooping the honours in the East.

Vote for your 2020 All-Stars now

Vote for your 2020 All-Stars now

Who will you send to Chicago for the 2020 All-Star Game? Make your picks now!

Los Angeles Lakers star James was named the best player in the West for games played between December 30 and January 5.

James averaged a triple-double with 23.0 points (47.5 field goal percentage), 11.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists and 1.3 steals as the Lakers finished the week 3-0 with victories over Phoenix, New Orleans and Detroit.

LeBron James elevates to score against against Phoenix 1:55
LeBron James torched the Suns for 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists as the Lakers cruised to a 117-107 win over Phoenix

On January 1, James notched 31 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals against the Suns. He closed out the week with his ninth triple-double of the season, finishing with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists versus the Pistons.

His nine triple-doubles are the most by a Lakers player in a single season since Earvin 'Magic' Johnson had 13 in 1990-91.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

The league leader in total assists and assists per game, James continues to own an NBA-record 63 career weekly awards. It is his second career Western Conference Player of the Week selection.

Giannis Antetokoumpo 1:38
Giannis Antetokounmpo notched a double-double to dominate the Chicago Bulls on his return to action for the Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Antetokounmpo has been named the East's best player for games played from December 30 to January 5.

More on this story

While leading the Bucks to a 3-0 record last week, Antetokounmpo averaged 27.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 58.3 per cent from the field and 41.2 per cent from three-point range.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

This season, Antetokounmpo is averaging career-highs in points (30.4, second-best in the NBA) and rebounds (12.8, sixth in the NBA) per game in addition to 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest. He is also knocking down 55.6 per cent of his shots from the field this season and has already made a personal single-season best 59 threes.

This is the third time this season Antetokounmpo has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week and the 12th time in his career. He has also earned Eastern Conference Player of the Month honours for both October/November and December.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2020 Sky UK