LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA Players of the Week

LeBron James has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week with reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo scooping the honours in the East.

Los Angeles Lakers star James was named the best player in the West for games played between December 30 and January 5.

James averaged a triple-double with 23.0 points (47.5 field goal percentage), 11.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists and 1.3 steals as the Lakers finished the week 3-0 with victories over Phoenix, New Orleans and Detroit.

1:55 LeBron James torched the Suns for 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists as the Lakers cruised to a 117-107 win over Phoenix

On January 1, James notched 31 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals against the Suns. He closed out the week with his ninth triple-double of the season, finishing with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists versus the Pistons.

His nine triple-doubles are the most by a Lakers player in a single season since Earvin 'Magic' Johnson had 13 in 1990-91.

The league leader in total assists and assists per game, James continues to own an NBA-record 63 career weekly awards. It is his second career Western Conference Player of the Week selection.

1:38 Giannis Antetokounmpo notched a double-double to dominate the Chicago Bulls on his return to action for the Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Antetokounmpo has been named the East's best player for games played from December 30 to January 5.

While leading the Bucks to a 3-0 record last week, Antetokounmpo averaged 27.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 58.3 per cent from the field and 41.2 per cent from three-point range.

This season, Antetokounmpo is averaging career-highs in points (30.4, second-best in the NBA) and rebounds (12.8, sixth in the NBA) per game in addition to 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest. He is also knocking down 55.6 per cent of his shots from the field this season and has already made a personal single-season best 59 threes.

This is the third time this season Antetokounmpo has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week and the 12th time in his career. He has also earned Eastern Conference Player of the Month honours for both October/November and December.

