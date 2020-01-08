Anthony Davis avoids major injury in hard fall against New York Knicks

An MRI on Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis' lower back revealed no major injuries, according to reports.

According to The Athletic, the MRI showed nothing more than a bruise on Davis' back and he will make the team's upcoming road trip.

Davis took a hard fall while attempting to block a shot during the third quarter of Tuesday's 117-87 rout of the New York Knicks in Los Angeles.

He received attention from the Lakers' medical staff and the team later announced he had a bruised sacrum.

Davis finished with five points, five assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks against the Knicks.

The 26-year-old All-Star is averaging 27.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 blocks in 35 games in his first season with the Lakers.

The Western Conference-leading Lakers (30-7) have won six in a row heading into back-to-back road games against the Dallas Mavericks in the early hours of Saturday morning (2:45am, live on Sky Sports Arena) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (Sunday 1am).

