Anthony Davis avoids major injury in hard fall against New York Knicks

Wednesday 8 January 2020 17:51, UK

Anthony Davis writhes on the court after injuring his back in a hard fall 0:21
Anthony Davis bruised his back and had to leave the court after taking a nasty fall during the Lakers' win over the Knicks

An MRI on Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis' lower back revealed no major injuries, according to reports.

According to The Athletic, the MRI showed nothing more than a bruise on Davis' back and he will make the team's upcoming road trip.

Davis took a hard fall while attempting to block a shot during the third quarter of Tuesday's 117-87 rout of the New York Knicks in Los Angeles.

He received attention from the Lakers' medical staff and the team later announced he had a bruised sacrum.

Davis finished with five points, five assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks against the Knicks.

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball against the New York Knicks 1:11
Highlights of the New York Knicks' visit to the Los Angeles Lakers in Week 12 of the NBA season

The 26-year-old All-Star is averaging 27.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 blocks in 35 games in his first season with the Lakers.

The Western Conference-leading Lakers (30-7) have won six in a row heading into back-to-back road games against the Dallas Mavericks in the early hours of Saturday morning (2:45am, live on Sky Sports Arena) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (Sunday 1am).

