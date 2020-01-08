Anthony Davis declines $146m Los Angeles Lakers extension - reports

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis declined a four-year, $146m max extension on Tuesday and intends to become an unrestricted free agent in July, according to reports.
Vote for your 2020 All-Stars now
Who will you send to Chicago for the 2020 All-Star Game? Make your picks now!
Yahoo Sports reported Rich Paul, who is Davis' agent, informed the team that Davis wants to focus on this season.
Davis has a player option of $28.7m for next season but is expected to decline it to become a free agent. He will be eligible to sign a five-year, $202m max deal in the summer.
According to the Yahoo report, Davis is expected to remain with the Lakers beyond this season.
Watch T-Wolves @ Rockets free on Sky Sports
Watch Timberwolves @ Rockets on Saturday at 10pm via free live stream on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and YouTube
The Lakers acquired Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans in the offseason for a package that included forward Brandon Ingram, point guard Lonzo Ball and combo guard Josh Hart.
Davis waived his no-trade clause so the deal with the Lakers could be completed. Tuesday was the first day in which he was eligible to sign an extension with the Lakers.
NBA Sundays: Jazz @ Wizards on Sky Sports
Watch Jazz @ Wizards on Sunday at 8:30pm live on Sky Sports Arena
Davis, a six-time All-Star, is averaging 27.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 blocked shots in 34 games.
Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.