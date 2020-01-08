Anthony Davis declines $146m Los Angeles Lakers extension - reports

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis declined a four-year, $146m max extension on Tuesday and intends to become an unrestricted free agent in July, according to reports.

Yahoo Sports reported Rich Paul, who is Davis' agent, informed the team that Davis wants to focus on this season.

Davis has a player option of $28.7m for next season but is expected to decline it to become a free agent. He will be eligible to sign a five-year, $202m max deal in the summer.

1:58 Anthony Davis scored 50 points with seven rebounds, six assists and a block in the LA Lakers' victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves

According to the Yahoo report, Davis is expected to remain with the Lakers beyond this season.

The Lakers acquired Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans in the offseason for a package that included forward Brandon Ingram, point guard Lonzo Ball and combo guard Josh Hart.

1:33 Anthony Davis had eight of his team's 20 blocks in the Lakers' 106-99 win over the Pistons

Davis waived his no-trade clause so the deal with the Lakers could be completed. Tuesday was the first day in which he was eligible to sign an extension with the Lakers.

Davis, a six-time All-Star, is averaging 27.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 blocked shots in 34 games.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.