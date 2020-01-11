Luka Doncic tears his Dallas Mavericks jersey in frustration against LA Lakers

Luka Doncic is being touted as one of the best young players in the history of the NBA, but his emotion will sometimes get the better of him, as shown at the second of the first half during a loss to the LA Lakers.

After missing two free-throws at the end of the second quarter, Doncic turned back up the court and tore his Dallas Mavericks jersey in frustration.

He later said: "I played really bad. I felt like I don't know how to play basketball. It wasn't me. I've got to get better. A lot."

The Lakers' Kyle Kuzma put Doncic's jersey tear down to the man defending him. The forward said: "Avery Bradley set the tone for us on Luka. Every game he's played, Avery has riled him a little bit and we just fed off that."

2:21 Highlights of the LA Lakers' trip to the Dallas Mavericks in Week 12 of the NBA

This is the fourth and final match-up between the Lakers and the Mavericks this season, and Dallas have won just one of those contests. Doncic was without teammate Kristaps Porzingis, and Anthony Davis was missing from Los Angeles, but if the two teams meet in the playoffs, it could be fiery.

