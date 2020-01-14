LeBron James scores 31 points as Los Angeles Lakers crush Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James scored 31 points and Dwight Howard had a double-double off the bench as the Los Angeles Lakers crushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to record their ninth straight win.

Monday night's NBA scores Cleveland Cavaliers 99-128 Los Angeles Lakers

Philadelphia 76ers 95-101 Indiana Pacers

Oklahoma City Thunder 117-104 Minnesota Timberwolves

Chicago Bulls 101-113 Boston Celtics

New Orleans Pelicans 117-110 Detroit Pistons (OT)

Orlando Magic 114-112 Sacramento Kings

Charlotte Hornets 112-115 Portland Trail Blazers

1:51 Highlights of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ trip to the Los Angeles Lakers in Week 13 of the NBA

Avery Bradley ignited a third-quarter run with a three-pointer as the Los Angeles Lakers, after trailing the entire first half, blew past the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers for a 128-99 victory.

LeBron James scored a game-high 31 points while Dwight Howard recorded 21 points and 15 rebounds off the bench, helping the Lakers win their ninth straight while snapping Cleveland's two-game winning streak.

Kevin Love (21 points, 11 rebounds) and Tristan Thompson (17 points, 10 rebounds) had double-doubles for the Cavaliers, who had opened a six-game trip with victories at Detroit and Denver.

Love, Darius Garland and Thompson each had a hoop as Cleveland scored the game's first six points en route to as much as a 10-point lead in the first quarter and a 14-point advantage in the second.

The Lakers rallied within 48-47 by half-time, and they still trailed 56-55 after a Garland lay-up in the fifth minute of the third quarter.

Image: LeBron James drives by former team-mate Tristan Thompson

Bradley's three-pointer with 7:38 left in the third gave Los Angeles the lead for good and began a 13-0 burst that also included a three-point play by James. JaVale McGee's jumper with 5:10 left in the period capped the run and gave the Lakers a 68-56 lead.

The Lakers were up by 14 at quarter's end and gradually pulled away over the final 12 minutes in the opener of a two-game homestand. James' 31 points came on 12-of-16 shooting from the floor. He also found time for a game-high eight assists.

Bradley finished with 12 points, and he was followed by Kyle Kuzma with 11 and Danny Green and Alex Caruso with 10 apiece.

Philadelphia 76ers 95-101 Indiana Pacers

1:59 Highlights of the Philadelphia 76ers’ trip to the Indiana Pacers in Week 13 of the NBA

Malcolm Brogdon scored 21 points in his return from a sore back and strep throat as the Indiana Pacers posted a 101-95 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Indianapolis.

TJ Warren tallied 21 points and Domantas Sabonis collected 10 points and 16 rebounds for the Pacers, who improved to 16-5 at home this season. Myles Turner and Justin Holiday each had 14 points as Indiana overcame an 11-point deficit in the third quarter to post their third win in the last four games.

Philadelphia's Ben Simmons scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half and finished with 14 rebounds for the game. Eastern Conference Player of the Week Josh Richardson scored 17 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter for the 76ers, who have lost six of eight overall and six in a row on the road.

Richardson turned it on in the fourth quarter, highlighting the surge with an off-balance trhee-pointer as the shot clock wound down to give Philadelphia a 95-94 lead with 2:03 left.

Image: Malcolm Brogdon dribbles upcourt against Philadelphia

Turner made a pair of free throws and Brogdon added one more from the line to give Indiana a 97-95 advantage, before Warren blocked Tobias Harris' three-point attempt with 29.4 seconds left.

Brogdon, who was playing in his first game since facing Philadelphia on New Year's Eve, made both free throws to make it a two-possession game, and Richardson was unable to sink an uncontested three-pointer to effectively end the game.

Oklahoma City Thunder 117-104 Minnesota Timberwolves

1:42 Highlights of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s trip to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Week 13 of the NBA

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander produced his first career triple-double, finishing with 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis.

Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder's second-year guard, hadn't pulled down more than 10 rebounds in any of his first 121 career games. Danilo Gallinari led Oklahoma City with a season-high 30 points.

Rookie center Naz Reid scored a season-high 20 points off the bench to lead the Timberwolves. Minnesota's Robert Covington added 18 points.

The Thunder posted their 12th win in 15 games while the Timberwolves fell for the third time in four games.

Gilgeous-Alexander became the fifth player in Oklahoma City history and the first this season to record a triple-double. Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Paul George and Serge Ibaka have also had triple-doubles with the Thunder.

Image: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander launches a jumper en route to his first career triple-double

Gilgeous-Alexander's rebounding total is the most by a guard in the NBA this season, topping the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic, who had 18 at New Orleans on December 3.

The Timberwolves again were without Karl-Anthony Towns, though Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders said before the game that Towns was out due to illness and not the left knee sprain that has kept him out of the previous 13 games.

Chicago Bulls 101-113 Boston Celtics

1:38 Highlights of the Chicago Bulls’ trip to the Boston Celtics in Week 13 of the NBA

Jayson Tatum scored 21 points and Jaylen Brown chipped in 19 to lead the host Boston Celtics past the Chicago Bulls 113-101.

Boston earned their second straight victory following a three-game losing streak. Chicago sputtered to their seventh loss in eight games despite a game-high 30 points from Zach LaVine.

Enes Kanter (15 points), Kemba Walker (14), Marcus Smart (12) and Grant Williams (11) followed in double figures for the Celtics, who shot 47 per cent compared to 45.7 per cent for the Bulls. Kanter grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.

Boston led by as many as 18 and held their ground after the Bulls slashed the deficit to 75-69 on a LaVine trey with 1:42 to go in the third quarter. The Celtics scored eight of the next 10 points to close the quarter and begin to pull away.

Thaddeus Young scored 17 points for Chicago, while Tomas Satoransky (12) and Daniel Gafford (10) also produced double-figure totals.

New Orleans Pelicans 117-110 Detroit Pistons (OT)

1:48 Highlights of the New Orleans Pelicans’ trip to the Detroit Pistons in Week 13 of the NBA

Little-used Jahlil Okafor had 25 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three blocks as the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans downed the Detroit Pistons in overtime 117-110.

The Pelicans were missing three starters, including leading scorer and power forward Brandon Ingram (right knee soreness). Derrick Favors (right hamstring strain) and Jrue Holiday (left elbow contusion) were also sidelined. Detroit has been playing without three of their projected starters in recent weeks.

Nicolo Melli had 20 points and Lonzo Ball supplied 17 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, but also committed seven turnovers. E'Twaun Moore contributed 16 points and seven rebounds, while Frank Jackson tossed in 13 points with eight rebounds.

Derrick Rose led Detroit, who have lost three straight, with 23 points and eight assists. Christian Wood supplied 18 points and nine rebounds, Sekou Doumbouya had 16 points and Svi Mykhailiuk chipped in 13 points. Andre Drummond added 11 points and 10 rebounds but was benched in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Ball hit an uncontested three-pointer with 2:37 left in overtime, giving New Orleans a 109-104 lead. A Jaxson Hayes tip-in nudged the advantage to seven points 24 seconds later. Wood responded with a three-point play. Melli drained a long two-pointer with 38.2 seconds left to make it 113-107 Pelicans and effectively put the game away.

Orlando Magic 114-112 Sacramento Kings

1:36 Highlights of the Orlando Magic’s trip to the Sacramento Kings in Week 13 of the NBA

Nikola Vucevic scored 26 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Aaron Gordon added 19 points, including a three-point play with 1.1 seconds remaining, as the visiting Orlando Magic pulled out a 114-112 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Evan Fournier scored 25 points and Markelle Fultz added 16 as the Magic earned the victory in a game between teams struggling with injuries. Gordon (calf) and DJ Augustin (knee) each played after missing Orlando's Friday loss at Phoenix.

Nemanja Bjelica scored a career-high 34 points and De'Aaron Fox added 31 for the Kings, who lost their second consecutive home game against an Eastern Conference foe. Sacramento dropped a 127-106 decision to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday despite holding the lead in the third quarter.

Trailing the entire second half on Monday, the Kings grabbed a 112-111 lead on Fox's three-point play with 15.8 seconds remaining.

Image: Aaron Gordon lofts a jump shot against Sacramento

The Magic were able to work the ball inside to Gordon on their last possession to win it. Sacramento's Harrison Barnes missed a shot at the buzzer with a chance to tie.

Marvin Bagley III returned for Sacramento after missing eight games with a foot injury, and he scored 18 points. Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) and Richaun Holmes (shoulder) did not play for the Kings.

Charlotte Hornets 112-115 Portland Trail Blazers

1:50 Highlights of the Charlotte Hornets’ trip to the Portland Trail Blazers in Week 13 of the NBA

Damian Lillard recorded 30 points and nine assists as the Portland Trail Blazers posted a 115-112 victory over the visiting Charlotte Hornets.

CJ McCollum added 27 points and Carmelo Anthony notched 17 as Portland won for just the third time in the past 11 games. Anthony Tolliver came off the bench to score 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting while also collecting 11 rebounds.

Devonte' Graham made eight three-pointers and had 27 points and 10 assists for the Hornets, who have lost five straight games and 11 of their past 13. Terry Rozier registered 25 points and seven rebounds, PJ Washington added 20 points and 11 rebounds and reserve Willy Hernangomez had 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting.

Tolliver drained a three-pointer with 2:11 left to give the Trail Blazers a 112-109 edge. Lillard drove for a hoop to make it a five-point game with 17.3 seconds left before Graham buried a three-pointer to bring Charlotte within 114-112 with 13.3 seconds left.

Image: Damian Lillard shoots a three-pointer against Charlotte

Lillard split two free throws with 8.5 seconds remaining, and the Hornets had a chance to force overtime. The play broke down, however, and Graham attempted a last-second three-pointer, but Portland's Kent Bazemore got a hand on it to preserve the victory.

The Trail Blazers shot 50.6 per cent from the field and made 16-of-37 three-point attempts. Lillard and McCollum each made five triples apiece.

