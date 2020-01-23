NBA Paris 2020: Terry Rozier and PJ Washington say Charlotte Hornets focused on playoff push

The Charlotte Hornets are determined to turn their season around and make a playoff push in the Eastern Conference, say Terry Rozier and PJ Washington.

Charlotte (15-30) are mired in a seven-game losing streak that has seen them slip to 12th in the East but they are only four games back from current eighth-seed occupants the Brooklyn Nets.

Speaking at the team's practice at Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan in Paris on Wednesday, Rozier said there is no better time to rediscover the winning touch and is undaunted by their high-flying opponents in the NBA Paris Game, the Eastern Conference-leading Bucks and their defending MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"Team goals? We want to make the playoffs," he said. "We have to get over this slump and move forward. We ain't really looking back.

"It's great to have a game out of the US. We want to try to end that losing streak. It will make that flight back home much sweeter if we win. We know we are going against the No 1 team in the East but anybody can be beat - that is our mindset. We are looking forward to a very competitive game on Friday night.

"[The season] didn't start the way I wanted it to and I feel things can still get better. That's who I am - I want to keep gravitating towards positive things and I know it will work out.

"How do you prepare for [Giannis]? You just try to show him bodies, put multiple guys on him and tire him out. He is a hell of a player and he does everything. We have to try to be the tougher team and make him miss some shots."

Hornets rookie forward Washington echoed Rozier's positivity.

"Can we make the playoffs? Definitely," he said. "We feel like we can turn it around and get some wins. We're definitely competitive. On Friday, we have just got to come out and play."

Washington, selected 12th overall in the 2019 Draft, has made a string start to his NBA career. He is averaging 12.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting three-pointers at 42.1 per cent, 15th best in the league.

Making the adjustment from college to the pro game has thrown up challenges to the former University of Kentucky player.

"The biggest thing is the speed of the game," he said. "It is a lot faster than college. Everybody can pretty much do everything on the court. You have to find a way to be different and to set yourself apart.

"I have been winning my whole life so coming here, this is probably the most I have ever lost," he said. "It is a learning curve and everybody has to stick to the process and buy in. I feel like in a couple of years we can be a really good team. We have got to stick to what we are doing and try to get better every day."

Washington revealed his connection with team-mate Devonte' Graham has been key to his success.

"He is a great passer and a great leader, putting everybody in the right positions," said Washington. "I feel when me and him are in the pick and roll something good is going to happen. He finds me in the corner, he pretty much finds me whenever I am open. He is a great point guard in this league."

Another figure helping Washington in his first NBA season is Hornets team owner Michael Jordan. The Charlotte forward revealed Jordan has told him: "just keep playing, it's a long season with a lot of games just keep going out there every day with a good attitude."

Rozier has received words of wisdom from Jordan too and admitted he relishes playing for a team owned by the six-time NBA champion.

"It is dope [playing for his team]. My first time talking on the phone with him, my first time meeting him, it all happened this summer, he said. "I am super blessed to have the guy we all called the 'GOAT' (Greatest of All-Time) who can share his knowledge with us. It is special to me."

"He loves my game and knows I'm very competitive. He calls me 'kid' and tells me to be myself and just go out there and play. That's the best advice anyone can give you but coming from him, it lets you know he is in your corner."

Rozier is also revelling in his first trip to Paris.

"It's going pretty good. I went to the Eiffel Tower not too long ago. I love Paris already," he said.

"Going overseas you want to have some fun but we also have work to do. We have a job over here and that is to play on Friday night.

"We want to balance having fun with being prepared - we are playing a tough team. But we're definitely going to have some fun in there."

