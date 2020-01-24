NBA Paris Game: Key numbers around the French showpiece

Basketball has become very stats and analysis driven in the modern era with teams more likely to attack the basket or shoot threes because of the higher statistical probability of getting the field goal attempts to drop.

It's a change which has seen the NBA reach new heights of popularity globally and fans in Europe will have the chance to watch their NBA heroes in action in the flesh on Friday evening when the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets take to the court in Paris on Friday.

But it's not just stats geeks on the teams themselves who can get all wrapped up in the numerical data. With that in mind, here are some of the key numbers around the showpiece game in the French capital...

NBA Paris Game 2020 - in numbers:

1 - The NBA Paris Game 2020 will mark the first regular-season NBA game in France.

150,000 - More than 150,000 fans registered their interest on the NBA Paris Game 2020 events page, a record for an NBA game in Europe.

92 - The NBA Paris Game 2020 will be the 92nd NBA game in Europe, more than any other region outside of North America.

11 - The NBA Paris Game 2020 will mark the 11th NBA game in France.

Image: The NBA Paris Game 2020 will mark the 11th NBA game in France

262 - The AccorHotels Arena court will be made up of 262 pieces of wood squares.

1994 - The Hornets last played in Paris 26 years ago when they took on the Golden State Warriors in October 1994.

144 - Hornets forward and French national team captain Nicolas Batum has represented France 144 times in international competitions.

Image: Nic Batum is buzzing to play an NBA regular season game in his home country

8 - There are more NBA players from France than any other country in Europe with eight French players on 2019-20 opening-night rosters and four French players on two-way contracts.

42 - This season, a record 42 regular-season games are being aired in primetime in Europe as part of the NBA Saturdays and NBA Sundays campaign.

33 - Following The NBA Paris Game 2020, NBA teams that played in Paris will have combined for 33 NBA championships: Los Angeles Lakers (16); Chicago Bulls (6); San Antonio Spurs (5); Miami Heat (3) New York Knicks (2); Milwaukee Bucks (1).

23 - Charlotte Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan wore the number 23 and played twice in Paris for the Chicago Bulls in 1997.

7 - The Hornets and Bucks feature seven international players from six countries between them: Hornets (3) – Nicolas Batum (France), Bismack Biyombo (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Willy Hernangomez (Spain)

Bucks (4) – Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Greece), Dragan Bender (Croatia), Ersan Ilyasova (Turkey)

