Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck's Paris special with Ovie Soko and Muggsy Bogues

NBA legend Muggsy Bogues joins regulars Ovie Soko, Mo Mooncey and Jaydee Dyer for a special edition of Sky Sports Heatcheck ahead of the Bucks-Hornets Paris Game 2020.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is set for a European homecoming when the Milwaukee Bucks face the Charlotte Hornets at the AccorsHotel Arena in Paris on Friday night, a game you can watch for free via a live stream on skysports.com, the Sky Sports app and the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Bogues, who now works as an ambassador for the Hornets, joined Ovie and Mo in Paris to debate whether Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic or Joel Embiid will define the next decade of NBA basketball.

The Heatcheck panel also discuss Milwaukee's NBA title hopes and if Charlotte can break out of their slump and claim the .eighth playoff seed in the Eastern Conference.

With all NBA eyes on Paris, Mo and Jaydee select their all-time European starting five. Does Giannis crack their line-up? Is there space for the legendary Drazen Petrovic and Dirk Nowitzki? Or modern-day NBA sensation Luka Doncic? And who would Ovie and Muggsy select in their respective line-ups?

