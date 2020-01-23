Giannis Antetokounmpo advises Zion Williamson: Don’t rush the process

Giannis Antetokounmpo said Zion Williamson is going to be a beast in the NBA but advises the New Orleans Pelicans rookie to have patience, work hard and prioritise health.

Williamson, the No 1 overall pick in the 2019 Draft, made his regular-season debut on Wednesday night and erupted for 17 fourth-quarter points in the Pelicans' 121-117 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Defending league MVP Antetokounmpo, speaking at a press conference on Thursday ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks' clash with the Charlotte Hornets in Paris on Friday night, was asked if he had watched Williamson's jaw-dropping performance.

"I know he had his debut yesterday," he said. I wasn't able to watch it as it was late [in Paris] but when I woke up I watched the highlights and I saw he had 17 in the fourth which is amazing.

"I am really excited for him. I am really happy that he was able to get back out there and make his debut. Obviously he is a tough kid and the only advice I would give to him is to have patience, work hard and make sure you're healthy.

"I saw some highlights and he had some problems with his knee - don't rush! Don't rush the process. He is going to be a beast, the whole league knows [he is] going to be a beast.

"Just take it step by step, day by day and be healthy and when you come back help your team win and dominate the league."

The Bucks' clash with the Hornets at Paris' AccorsHotel Arena on Friday night is a European homecoming for Antetokounmpo. The Greek superstar with the Nigerian heritage is a regular visitor to Paris in the offseason.

1:45 Ahead of the NBA Paris Game 2020 against the Charlotte Hornets, Giannis Antetokounmpo and some of his Milwaukee Bucks teammates visited the Parc des Princes, home of PSG

Asked if his background made him a global symbol for NBA basketball, Antetokounmpo said: "I think I'm one of the most global guys in the NBA, but there are a lot of global people that play in the NBA or have played in the past.

"The NBA is doing a great job, all the games in London, now this game in Paris. Hopefully, this is something that the NBA can do every year. Fans support us from around the globe, so this is a great initiative as it gets people closer to us."

1:00 Watch Milwaukee Bucks take on the Charlotte Hornets in Paris on Friday night at 8pm via a free live stream on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and YouTube

While in Paris, Antetokounmpo and his team-mates paid a visit to the city's great football institution, Paris Saint-Germain.

"I really like football, I supported Arsenal when I was a kid," Antetokoumpo said. "My dad used to play football. I played football from when I was nine until 12 and then I started to play basketball. Whenever I play FIFA, I always play with PSG.

"I am a big fan of Zlatan Ibrahimovic who used to play here for PSG. When they told us that we were going to go to the PSG stadium I was like, 'I'm going'.

"Hopefully, we'll have the chance to meet some of the players, Neymar, Mbappe [in future] but we had fun. We went to the locker rooms, we were able to kick some balls. The whole experience was fun and we got some jerseys too."

Watch the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Charlotte Hornets in Paris for free via a live stream on skysports.com, the Sky Sports app and Sky Sports' YouTube channel on Friday night at 8pm

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.