Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez explain Milwaukee Bucks' WWE pre-game ritual

Why do the Bucks wrestle before taking the court for NBA games? Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez explain Milwaukee's WWE pre-game ritual.
The Bucks have brought more to Paris than dunks and three-pointers - their WWE-themed pre-game routine will be on show too.
Unfortunately, Robin Lopez, the co-creator of the ritual, has not travelled to Paris owing to illness but his twin brother Brook and Giannis Antetokounmpo said that won't stop the team's corridor-based grappling.
Speaking at Bucks practice at Paris' AccorsHotel Arena on Thursday, Brook Lopez explained the origins of Milwaukee's pre-game antics.
"It was something that (my brother) Robin and Wesley (Matthews) started when they were in Portland," he said. "When they reunited here they brought it back.
"We have so many wrestling 'heads' on the team it became a whole big thing. It grew from just the two of them into this great team bonding experience."
Bucks superstar Antetokounmpo admitted he could not resist joining in the fun.
"This has been a really fun routine. Wesley and Robin started it and it was so fun that I joined in," he said.
"The whole team is enjoying it, it is something that we do before every game and whenever we do it, we get ourselves going and get ourselves ready for the game."
Wrestling isn't the only pop culture touchstone of the Lopez brothers - they are also famously obsessed with Star Wars and theme parks. Has Brook found the time to visit EuroDisney while in Paris?
"I did. I did that (on Wednesday). I met some friends who work as 'Imagineers' who are staying out there. It is always an enjoyable experience. It is a really beautiful park. It has a lot of great detail you can appreciate."
He also found the time to send some photos back to his ailing brother in the States
"Of course I did," he said. "I absolutely rubbed it in and put salt in the wound and everything!"
Regardless of the pre-game high jinks, the Eastern Conference-leading Bucks will be fully focused when they face the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.
"We have had a pretty good practice with the right amount of intensity today our guys are feeling pretty good. Honestly, they are a bit antsy and are ready to get on the court and play," Brook Lopez said.
"Being able to participate in an NBA game in France is a dream come true for me personally. Being able to mix business and pleasure is great."
That focus was echoed by Antetokounmpo. "Usually when I'm in Paris it's offseason, he said.
"It is vacation and this vibe, media and excitement, it almost feels like an All-Star break but at the end of the day we have got a job to do which is win the game and try and stay healthy and look after my body. Once I get back to the hotel, I will be focused and ready for the game."
