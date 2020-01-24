Luka Doncic named All-Star starter as Dallas Mavericks star makes more history

In a season of smashing records it's no surprise Luka Doncic has made more history after he was named a starter in the NBA All-Star game.

The Dallas Mavericks playmaker has blossomed into a bona fide superstar this season and becomes the youngest European-born player to ever start the game, and the youngster starter overall since LeBron James in 2005.

Doncic tallied the second-most votes, which is a staggering achievement in the second year of his NBA career. It's no surprise though as he is in the MVP reckoning in his sophomore season, averaging 29.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 9 assists per game - meaning he's in the top five for points and assists and within the top 20 for rebounds.

The Slovenian leads the league in triple-doubles, 30-point triple-doubles and ranks in the top five in points per game and assists per game this season. The second-year guard is also one of two players to record a game with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists.

All of that incredible production is coupled with a wonderful flamboyance which makes him a delight to watch and, for someone who used to wake up in the middle of the night to watch the game, he's glad to be involved.

2:40 Back in November, Doncic averaged a triple-double over the course of the entire month - the NBA GameTime crew discuss the historic feat

"It was amazing [to hear my name called]," Doncic said. "I remember all those years I used to wake up at 3 or 4am to watch the game and now I can be in it and it's just a pleasure."

The 20-year-old is the sixth-youngest player ever to suit up from the start and joins Dirk Nowitzki (2007, 2010) and Jason Kidd (1996) as the only Mavericks to play in the game, but that won't be Doncic's only appearance during All-Star Weekend in Chicago. He will also take part in the Three-Point Contest on Saturday night.

The impressive versatility to his repertoire was honed during his teens playing in the Euroleague and he admitted that although he was nervous in his first few NBA games, he feels his game is the same as when he arrived in the league, although it has obviously been refined in a few places.

He has been praised for his ability to dictate the pace so well given his age, but Doncic explained to the TNT crew the real reason why he plays the way he does.

1:24 Dallas Mavericks' blossoming superstar Doncic reveals the top three moments from his NBA career to date

"I would play fast if I was fast, but I'm slow," he joked. "I just play to my own rhythm, you let the game come to you.

"In Europe everything is less. Less scoring, less assists, less rebounds, everything is less but my game is kind of the same."

"I was kind of nervous, especially the first couple of games however I improve my game through the NBA and I think it's turned out good and I just have to keep working and working and become better."

