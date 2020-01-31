MVP Ladder: Too late for Damian Lillard to surge into the chase?

Is it too late for Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard to surge into the MVP chase, asks NBA.com's Sekou Smith.

Time, it would appear, is not on Damian Lillard's side. Or is it?

The Portland Trail Blazers' All-Star point guard and Western Conference Player of the Week is playing at a galactic level these days as he tries to help his team close the gap in the Western Conference playoff chase.

He collected his first triple-double in Wednesday night's win over Houston and has spent the better part of the past month reminding the world why he is one of the game's elite players.

Over his past 10 games, Lillard is averaging a jaw-dropping 36.3 points on 49.8 per cent shooting (and 45.3 per cent on three-pointers) as well as 8.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds for a team with no time to spare as the West playoff chase cranks up.

2:07 Damian Lillard stood out on Wednesday night with 36 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds in the Portland Trail Blazers 125-112 win over the Houston Rockets

Lillard's relatively late push in the MVP race comes as it remains static at the top in this week's Race to the MVP Ladder. Does that make it too late for Lillard (or anyone else) to shake things up?

Time, of course, will tell.

If Lillard can sustain his torrid pace and the Blazers close the gap on the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs, anything - as Kevin Garnett famously once said - is possible.

A showdown against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers (live on Sky Sports Mix, Saturday 3:30am) provides the perfect platform for a statement win.

In his past four games, Lillard is averaging 48.5 points, 9.8 assist and 8.0 rebounds per game while shooting 53.2 per cent overall, 55.9 per cent on three-pointers and 91.8 per cent on free throws. If triple-double-type numbers are what is needed to keep pace, Lillard is more than willing to oblige for his team's sake.

"It's about time. It took eight years," a reportedly smiling Lillard told reporters after nabbing his first triple-double. "I think there have been plenty of times where I could have just kind of hunted it - I've been two rebounds or one assist away, but it's just something I never wanted to go out there and just chase it. I'm just happy that it came in a win, and that it was a performance where it was needed."

Sekou's MVP ladder

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Last week: No 1

Season stats: 30.0 Points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.0 block

0:41 Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, saying he was an inspiration growing up

With his supporting cast, led by All-Star forward Khris Middleton crushing it for a career-high 51 points, Antetokounmpo rested his sore shoulder as the Bucks won their ninth straight game.

It was a shrewd bit of time management by the Bucks to give him the breather, especially with seven games (starting with a visit from Denver) on the schedule before All-Star weekend. Even the relentless 'Greek Freak' needs a break every now and then.

2. LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Last week: No 2

Season stats: 25.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.3 steals

4:31 Grant Hill, Candace Parker and Isiah Thomas react to LeBron James' tribute to the late Kobe Bryant

LeBron's leadership skills will be tested mightily as the Lakers continue to process the loss of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven others lost in Sunday's helicopter crash. He has already made clear that Kobe's legacy now becomes his responsibility.

LeBron and the Lakers finally get back on the court in what is sure to be an emotional game against Lillard and the surging Blazers in the early hours of Saturday morning.

3. Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)

Last week: No 3

Season stats: 27.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.0 steals

0:30 The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the LA Clippers in an NBA Primetime clash - watch live on Sky Sports Mix on Saturday at 8:30pm

Leonard was a late scratch for the Clippers' game against Sacramento on Thursday night after his back locked up on him during warm-ups.

It's not yet clear how significant an issue it will be for the reigning Finals MVP, and given his injury management protocol, it won't shock anyone if the Clippers are extremely cautious with Leonard in the lead up to All-Star weekend.

4. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Last week: No 4

Season stats: 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.0 steals

3:24 Luka Doncic gives his reaction after he was named an All-Star starter

Yet another member of the top five dealing with an injury issue, Doncic sprained his right ankle in practice and will miss Friday night's game in Houston. It's the same right ankle he sprained last month, which caused him to miss four games.

This is a critical stretch for the Mavericks, who are locked in a tussle with the Rockets and Thunder for fifth in the West playoff chase.

5. Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat)

Last week: No 5

Season stats: 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.8 steals

2:33 The Eastern Conference reserves for the 2020 All-Star Game have been announced

Butler and the Heat couldn't keep pace with Boston on Tuesday night, dropping just their third game of the season at home.

In Miami, though, Butler and his freshly minted All-Star team-mate, Bam Adebayo, have helped the Heat soar a home (where they are 24-3). Oddly enough, Butler's numbers are slightly better away from home.

The next five

6. Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

7. James Harden (Houston Rockets)

8. Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

9. Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

10. Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)

Sekou Smith is a veteran NBA reporter and NBA TV analyst. The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.

