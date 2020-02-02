Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Damian Lillard focuses on Portland Trail Blazers' team play despite MVP talk

"It's just coming together... we're getting healthier," says Lillard after Portland Trail Blazers beat Utah Jazz 124-107

Huw Hopkins / Associated Press

Sunday 2 February 2020 09:58, UK

preview image 2:07
Damian Lillard drops 51 points on the way to leading the Trail Blazers to a 124-107 win over the Utah Jazz

Damian Lillard might be making the headlines with his individual performances in recent weeks, but, for him, averaging 48.8 points in the past six games is the cherry on top of good team play, which has culminated in the Portland Trail Blazers winning seven of their past 10.

After another 50-point outburst and a team win, Lillard said: "I think it's just coming together. I think that's the best way to describe it. We're getting healthier, we're starting to figure out what works for us."

preview image 1:44
Highlights of the Utah Jazz's visit to the Portland Trail Blazers in Week 15 of the NBA

After beating the Utah Jazz 124-107 on Saturday night, the Blazers are one spot behind the Memphis Grizzlies, just outside the playoffs, and Lillard is starting to pick up MVP buzz. The home crowd was chanting for him, and Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell agreed with them.

Mitchell said: "He's in the MVP conversation in my opinion. He understood where the team was in the playoff situation, obviously, with guys hurt. He's taken it upon himself to go out there and do it. He's on a hell of a run."

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

Portland benefited from the return of Carmelo Anthony, after he was grieving the loss of Kobe Bryant and missed the LA Lakers contest. Anthony managed 15 points and 5 rebounds, and Hassan Whiteside scored 17 and grabbed 21 boards.

This complete effort was important for Blazers coach Terry Stotts, and his team's success has come at a good time, especially because injured big man Jusuf Nurkic suffered a slight setback after straining his right calf and sat out of practice last week.

Stotts is able to focus on the rest of the team because he can sit back and enjoy Lillard's elite play. The coach said: "Don't ask me about Dame. I'm all out of superlatives. Don't ask me to explain it. Don't ask me what I think. Write what you want, because it's fun to watch and he's playing exceptional basketball."

More on this story

While speaking to the Portland Trail Blazers broadcast team's Brooke Olzendam, Lillard said: "I've never been in this type of rhythm in my life. Each year you figure you the things that give you your best chance consistently, and I think I've just found that space."

Pelicans @ Rockets free on Sky Sports

Pelicans @ Rockets free on Sky Sports

The Pelicans visit the Rockets in an NBA Primetime clash - watch via a free live stream on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and YouTube on Sunday at 7pm

© 2020 Sky UK