Damian Lillard focuses on Portland Trail Blazers' team play despite MVP talk

Damian Lillard might be making the headlines with his individual performances in recent weeks, but, for him, averaging 48.8 points in the past six games is the cherry on top of good team play, which has culminated in the Portland Trail Blazers winning seven of their past 10.

After another 50-point outburst and a team win, Lillard said: "I think it's just coming together. I think that's the best way to describe it. We're getting healthier, we're starting to figure out what works for us."

1:44 Highlights of the Utah Jazz's visit to the Portland Trail Blazers in Week 15 of the NBA

After beating the Utah Jazz 124-107 on Saturday night, the Blazers are one spot behind the Memphis Grizzlies, just outside the playoffs, and Lillard is starting to pick up MVP buzz. The home crowd was chanting for him, and Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell agreed with them.

Mitchell said: "He's in the MVP conversation in my opinion. He understood where the team was in the playoff situation, obviously, with guys hurt. He's taken it upon himself to go out there and do it. He's on a hell of a run."

Portland benefited from the return of Carmelo Anthony, after he was grieving the loss of Kobe Bryant and missed the LA Lakers contest. Anthony managed 15 points and 5 rebounds, and Hassan Whiteside scored 17 and grabbed 21 boards.

This complete effort was important for Blazers coach Terry Stotts, and his team's success has come at a good time, especially because injured big man Jusuf Nurkic suffered a slight setback after straining his right calf and sat out of practice last week.

Stotts is able to focus on the rest of the team because he can sit back and enjoy Lillard's elite play. The coach said: "Don't ask me about Dame. I'm all out of superlatives. Don't ask me to explain it. Don't ask me what I think. Write what you want, because it's fun to watch and he's playing exceptional basketball."

While speaking to the Portland Trail Blazers broadcast team's Brooke Olzendam, Lillard said: "I've never been in this type of rhythm in my life. Each year you figure you the things that give you your best chance consistently, and I think I've just found that space."