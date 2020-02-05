Dwight Howard returns to All-Star Slam Dunk event

Former champion Dwight Howard will participate in the Slam Dunk competition for the first time in 11 years while and 3-Point Contest defending champ Joe Harris will battle All-Stars Damian Lillard and Trae Young as part of All-Star Saturday Night on February 15 in Chicago, the NBA announced on Tuesday.

Howard, of the Los Angeles Lakers, won the event in 2008 while with the Orlando Magic and last took part in 2009. This will be Howard's fourth appearance in the event, and he'll compete against Orlando's Aaron Gordon, Miami's Derrick Jones Jr and Milwaukee's Pat Connaughton.

Gordon, making his third appearance, finished second in 2016. Jones was second in 2017, his lone appearance. Connaughton is taking part for the first time.

3:10 Highlights of the 2019 All-Star Dunk Contest

This is the first time the Slam Dunk contest has been held in Chicago since Michael Jordan outlasted Dominique Wilkins in a memorable 1988 duel. Oklahoma City's Hamidou Diallo won the Slam Dunk event last season.

The 2020 All-Star Game will be played on February 16.

Image: Joe Harris scores at the rim against Minnesota

Brooklyn's Harris, who had sank 117 three-pointers this season entering Tuesday, won the Three-Point Contest last season in his first time in the event. The Three-Point Contest also will take place on February 15.

Lillard, participating in the competition for the third time, has been hot from outside over his last six games. The Portland Trail Blazers star has made 49 three-pointers during the stretch to rise to second in the NBA with 192.

1:54 Highlights of the 2019 All-Star 3-Point Contest

Young has 156 three-pointers in 46 games, which equals his total of last season in 81 games. The Atlanta Hawks standout is the event for the first time.

The other participants are Washington's Davis Bertans (first appearance, 144 three-pointers made this season), Charlotte's Devonte' Graham (first, 176), Sacramento's Buddy Hield (second, 186), Chicago's Zach LaVine (first, 154) and Miami's Duncan Robinson (first, 165).

2:09 Watch the 10 best plays from the 68th NBA All-Star weekend.

The NBA announced it has tweaked the format of the 3-Point Contest by adding two deep shots. Competitors will have 27 shots, as opposed to 25, and also will have 70 seconds instead of 60 to finish shooting.

The two deep shots will be taken six feet beyond the three-point line - one at the top of the key and one located on the wing. The shots will be taken with a green ball and be worth three points. The maximum score in a round will increase from 34 to 40 points.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.