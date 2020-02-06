All-Star 2020: LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo pick squads live on Sky Sports

Watch team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo pick their squads for the 2020 All-Star Game, live on Sky Sports Arena.

Lakers superstar James and Bucks centrepiece Antetokounmpo will draft the NBA All-Star Game rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference.

The team rosters will be revealed live in a special 2020 NBA All-Star Draft show, live on Sky Sports Arena late on Thursday night (midnight).

Image: Giannis and LeBron have been selected as All-Star captains once again

James and Antetokounmpo will make their picks without regard for a player's conference affiliation or position. Each captain will choose 11 players to complete a 12-man roster.

The 2020 NBA All-Star Draft rules include:

The eight starters (aside from James and Antetokounmpo) will be drafted in the first round.

The 14 reserves will be drafted in the second round.

As the top overall vote-getter among fans, James will have the first pick in the first round (starters). Antetokounmpo will have the first pick in the second round (reserves).

The captains will alternate picks in each round until all players in that round have been selected.

East All-Star Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain, Milwaukee Bucks), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors), Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

Image: The Eastern Conference 2020 All-Star reserves

East All-Star Reserves

Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers), Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors) and Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

West All-Star Starters

Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), James Harden (Houston Rockets), LeBron James (captain, Los Angeles Lakers), Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)

Image: The Western Conference 2020 All-Star reserves

West All-Star Reserves

Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Chris Paul (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans)

Following the completion of the All-Star Draft, stayed tuned to Sky Sports Arena for live coverage of a heavyweight Eastern Conference clash as the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Milwaukee Bucks. the action gets underway at 1am.

Kobe to be honoured at All-Star

Image: Kobe Bryant and daughter, Gianna attend the WNBA All-Star Game 2019

Every player on Team Giannis will wear No 24, one of the two numbers Kobe Bryant wore during his decorated NBA career.

Players on Team LeBron will wear a jersey with the No 2 in honour of 13-year-old Gianna Bryant, who wore the number in youth league games.

Both teams will wear a jersey patch that will have nine stars to represent all nine victims of the January 26 helicopter crash in California.

A further Bryant tribute will also help decide the winner of the All-Star Game.

At the end of the third quarter, a 24 will be added to the score of the team that is in the lead. The first team to reach that number will be declared the winner.

Bryant, who passed away at the age of 41, was an 18-time All-Star during his 20 seasons in the NBA.

He scored 290 points in All-Star Games, including 31 during the 2001-02 season when he was named the game's MVP for the first time.

He earned four All-Star Game MVP Awards in his career.

