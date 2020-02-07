LA Clippers acquire guards Marcus Morris Sr. and Isaiah Thomas in three-team deal - reports

The Los Angeles Clippers landed a pair of guards to help boost their NBA title chances, getting Marcus Morris Sr from the New York Knicks on Thursday, as well as Isaiah Thomas from the Washington Wizards in a three-team deal, multiple outlets reported.

The Clippers will send guard Jerome Robinson to the Wizards, while also sending forward Mo Harkless and a first-round draft pick to the Knicks.

Morris, 30, has averaged a career-best 19.6 points in his ninth NBA season and first with the Knicks. He has averaged 12.1 points and 4.7 rebounds over a 588-game career with the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Knicks.

Thomas, who turns 31 on Friday, has posted 12.2 points and 3.7 rebounds in 40 games (37 starts) with the Wizards this season. Over nine NBA seasons with the Sacramento Kings, Suns, Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Wizards, he has scored 18.1 points with 5.0 assists.

He was a two-time All-Star with the Celtics, scoring a career-best 28.9 points per game in 2016-17.

Harkless, 26, has been a solid role player in his first season with the Clippers, scoring 5.5 points with 4.0 rebounds while playing in 50 games, 38 of them starts.

In eight seasons with the Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers and Clippers, Harkless has scored 7.2 points per game with 3.7 rebounds.

The Clippers entered play Thursday in second place in the Western Conference with a 36-15 record. The Knicks were 13th in the 15-team Eastern Conference with a 15-36 record.

The Clippers had opened a roster spot earlier Thursday by trading guard Derrick Walton to the Atlanta Hawks.

