Golden State Warriors trade D'Angelo Russell to Minnesota Timberwolves - reports

Thursday 6 February 2020 18:58, UK

D&#39;Angelo Russell launches a three-pointer against the Mavericks
Image: D'Angelo Russell launches a three-pointer against the Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors have agreed to trade D'Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to reports.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Warriors have agreed to ship Russell to Minnesota in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, a protected 2021 first-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick. The Timberwolves will also receive Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman.

Russell, who Golden State acquired via sign-and-trade with Brooklyn last offseason, is averaging a career-high 23.6 points along with 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

D&#39;Angelo Russell in action for Golden State against Memphis 0:10
D'Angelo Russell beat the buzzer with a three-pointer at the end of the first quarter of Golden State's clash with Memphis

This would mark Russell's fourth team since being drafted second overall in 2015. An All-Star last season with the Nets, Russell now joins good friend Karl-Anthony Towns on the Timberwolves, giving the franchise a young guard-center duo locked into long-term contracts.

Andrew Wiggins finds a team-mate during a Timberwolves-Clippers regular-season game
Image: Andrew Wiggins finds a team-mate during a Timberwolves-Clippers regular-season game

Wiggins, meanwhile, will look for a fresh start in San Francisco after failing to live up to the hype of being drafted first overall in 2014. The 24-year-old forward is in the second year of a five-year max contract, averaging 22.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Golden State have been decimated by injuries to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. The Warriors sit in last place in the Western Conference, though the prospects of their stars' respective returns and a potential top-four pick this summer could make for a quick turnaround.

