Miami Heat acquire Andre Iguodala from Memphis Grizzlies

The Miami Heat acquired veteran forward Andre Iguodala from the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, less than 24 hours before the NBA trade deadline, according to reports.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news and also reported Miami then signed Iguodala to a two-year, $30m contract extension. The report indicated that the package Memphis will receive will include forward Justise Winslow.

Iguodala, 36, won three championship rings with the Golden State Warriors, but he was dealt to Memphis during the offseason as part of a cost-cutting move.

Image: Iguodala in action for the Golden State Warriors during the 2019 NBA Finals

Iguodala never played a game with the Grizzlies, instead receiving permission to stay away from the team as he requested a trade to a preferred destination.

Iguodala's prolonged absence irked Grizzlies players, including Dillon Brooks, who recently told reporters, "I can't wait till we can find a way to trade him so we can play [against] him. Show him what Memphis is all about."

Speaking after the Grizzlies' win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, Brooks doubled down on his previous comments. "Now we have a player that we are getting that actually wants to play with us and thinks we're good," he said.

Brooks' team-mate Ja Morant, who also recently engaged in a social media tiff with Warriors guard Stephen Curry about Iguodala, said he didn't care that the Iguodala drama with the Grizzlies has apparently ended.

"That is in the past. It's over with," he said. "We are going to play with the players that are on the floor."

In his career, former Finals MVP Iguodala has averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He also has appeared in 145 playoff games, during which he has averaged 10.7 points, 4.8 boards and 3.9 assists.

Image: Iguodala dunks in Golden State's win over Portland in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals

The Heat will be Iguodala's fifth team. He spent eight seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, one season with the Denver Nuggets and six seasons with the Warriors before his turbulent stint with Memphis.

Winslow, 23, was in his fifth season with the Heat, averaging 11.3 points, a career-high 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists. In 241 career games, he has averages of 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Miami opened a six-game road trip on Wednesday night against the LA Clippers, losing heavily at Staples Center 128-111. The team then head north to face the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, when Iguodala could make his team debut.

