New York Knicks to hire agent Leon Rose as team president - reports

Two days after parting ways with Steve Mills as team president, the New York Knicks are reportedly poised to hire CAA player agent Leon Rose as their next team president.

Per reports, the Knicks are also strongly considering William 'World Wide Wes' Wesley for a position in the Knicks' organisation as well. The pair, reports SNY's Ian Begley, have a strong relationship. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Knicks are adopting a model that has gained popularity in recent years thanks to the Golden State Warriors (who hired former agent Bob Myers in 2012) and Los Angeles Lakers (who hired former agent Rob Pelinka as GM in 2017).

Rose represents several of the top players in the NBA, with a client list that includes Joel Embiid, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns and others. Per Wojnarowski, no formal deal is expected to be announced anytime soon but negotiations should begin soon and end shortly after the February 6 trade deadline.

Image: Former New York Knicks president Steve Mills speaks at the unveiling of the Knicks' jersey sponsorship event

Mills took over as team president shortly after the team parted ways with former team president Phil Jackson in June of 2017. Under Jackson, the Knicks went 80-166 with zero playoff appearances from 2014-17.

However, the Knicks' fate wasn't much better in the Mills era either. Since the start of the 2017-18 season, New York have also failed to make the playoffs and was 46-164 entering this season. At 15-36 this season, the Knicks are essentially out of the Eastern Conference playoff chase again and have had three different coaches (Jeff Hornacek, David Fizdale, Mike Miller) since the summer of 2017.

Hornacek was fired after two seasons on the job (2016-18) while Fizdale's tenure was even shorter. He was fired 22 games into this season and went 17-65 in 2018-19, his lone full season with the team. That tied the worst record in franchise history, but team officials believed a big summer could lead to a quick improvement.

However, they couldn't sign any of the top free agents despite having enough money to afford two of them, watching as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving instead went to the city rivals the Brooklyn Nets. Mills then pivoted to sign veteran players to short-term contracts, later insisting those were the players New York was targeting all along.

Mills also oversaw the surprising trade of then-injured former All-Star forward Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks in 2019 and the 2017 trade that sent Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Knicks did find some promising talent in the Draft while Mills was in his role, unearthing wiry big man Mitchell Robinson with the 36th pick in 2018 and selecting RJ Barrett with the No 3 pick in 2019.

Overall, the Knicks have made the playoffs five times in the last 20 years, with the last trip coming in 2012-13.

