Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Milwaukee Bucks add veteran forward Marvin Williams

Former No 2 overall pick officially joins Milwaukee after clearing waivers

Tuesday 11 February 2020 07:01, UK

Marvin Williams faces up to Denver Nuggets&#39; Jerami Grant
Image: Marvin Williams faces up to Denver Nuggets' Jerami Grant

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed veteran forward Marvin Williams.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Currently in his 15th NBA season, Williams averaged 6.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 41 games with the Charlotte Hornets this season while shooting 44.8 per cent from the field and 37.6 per cent from three-point range.

The 6ft 8in forward played in 429 games (348 starts) over the last six seasons with Charlotte where he averaged 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27.1 minutes per game.

Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck live on YouTube

Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck live on YouTube

Join Ovie, Mo and Jaydee live on YouTube for Heatcheck, every Tuesday at 5:30pm

Originally selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the second overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, the 33-year-old has played in 1,055 career games, making 828 starts, with Atlanta (2005-12), Utah (2012-14) and Charlotte (2014-20).

Marvin Williams high-fives team-mate Jeremy Lamb
Image: Williams spent six seasons in Charlotte

He holds career averages of 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 28.3 minutes per game. The North Carolina product is a career 44.3 per cent shooter from the field with a 36.2 per cent mark from three-point range.

Williams has also appeared in 49 playoff games throughout his career with both the Hawks and Hornets. In postseason action, Williams is averaging 7.0 points and 4.2 rebounds in 25.1 minutes per game.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

Williams will wear No. 20 for the Bucks. Milwaukee's roster is now at 17 players.

More on this story

The Bucks waived Dragan Bender to open a roster spot for Williams.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Bender appeared in seven games with the Bucks this season and averaged 3.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.0 minutes per game.

He also played in 13 games (all starts) for the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League this season and held averages of 20.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

The 7ft forward was originally signed by the Bucks on July 30, 2019.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2020 Sky UK