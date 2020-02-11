LeBron James will be concerned about the Lakers' physical and mental toughness, says Isiah Thomas

NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas believes LeBron James will be a 'little concerned' about the Los Angeles Lakers' collective toughness heading to the playoffs.

Speaking on NBA TV's Gametime following the Lakers' latest win, a 125-100 blowout of the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center, Thomas was asked how James will challenge his team-mates as they build towards the postseason and what signs he will look for to feel the Lakers are playoff-ready.

"I get the sense the Lakers and their personnel are truly concerned about their toughness - their physicality and also their mental toughness," said Thomas.

"The reason I say that is because the Clippers, who are also in town, seem to be loading up with players who have the reputation for being hard-nosed and being defenders - a little grimy, a little gritty.

"I get the feeling when (the Lakers are) looking for that next (player) they are out there talking to, Dion Waiters has the reputation of being a tough guy and so forth.

"I think (the Lakers) believe they are talented enough, but I don't know if they think they are tough enough to compete against the Clippers when it comes to playoff time.

"That's the one thing LeBron, and probably the front office, is a little concerned about right now."

Thomas' fellow analyst Grant Hill, a Hall of Famer and seven-time All-Star, cited the Lakers' performances in big regular-season match-ups as an area that could cause concern.

"The one concerning thing for me with this team is (when they have those) big match-ups. They have played the Clippers twice this year, (they played) at Milwaukee and they haven't had a signature win against a team that they may see in the Conference Finals (or Finals)," he said.

"There is a lot of basketball between now and the playoffs but they haven't had the 'statement' win, that 'we're sending a message' kind of victory. In those moments, they have actually played pretty poorly. (To Isiah's point), maybe there (is a question if they possess the) mental and physical toughness necessary.

"You talked about Dion Waiters, I look at (a guy like the Clippers') Montrezl Harrell. (The Lakers) do not have a guy like that (who) will help in the playoffs."

Those questions arguably pale in comparison the problems the Lakers have been posing for their opponents so far this season. With a 40-12 record, the Lakers sit top of the Western Conference and remain favourites to secure the No 1 seed.

Hill was asked how potential Laker playoff opponents can combat a team that ranks in the top four in both offensive and defensive rating.

"It is going to be tough," he said. "In the playoffs, LeBron will be well-rested. I anticipate his production going up. The most important thing is for him to be healthy going (into the postseason).

"Last year you had history and tradition with the Lakers, but you really didn't have a culture. This offseason, you have to give GM Rob Pelinka a lot of credit, not only getting Anthony Davis but also bringing in guys like Avery Bradley and Danny Green - guys who are all about winning and (in Green's case) have won championships.

"How do you beat them? You have to play quickly. (The Lakers) play that traditional two big line-up, which we don't see a lot of. 'AD' does not like to be the center but I would imagine in the playoffs you will see them have to adjust to the 'small-ball' era of basketball we are in."

