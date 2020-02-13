Damian Lillard says he'll miss All-Star Weekend with strained groin

Damian Lillard says he will not participate in the 69th NBA All-Star Game or the 3-Point Contest after straining his right groin in Portland's Wednesday night loss to Memphis.

Lillard is slated for an MRI on Thursday tomorrow but told the media after the game, in which he scored 20 points in 36 minutes, that he would not take part in this weekend's festivities in Chicago.

Damian Lillard injured his groin in the final minutes of the Blazers loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday. Deciding to put his health first, Lillard confirmed in the postgame locker room that he will not participate in the All-Star Game or 3pt contest. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/PNOTtXoMbG — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) February 13, 2020

"That's something you look forward to, those festivities and having fun," Lillard said. "But my health is first, and I knew right away. I'll still be there and be a part of it, but I'm not going to play."

No further information about Lillard's condition or who will replace him on the All-Star roster was available.

A five-time All-Star, the 29-year-old is averaging a career-high 29.7 points and 7.9 assists per game.

The Trail Blazers do not play again until February 21, when they face New Orleans at home.

Portland currently stand four games behind Memphis for the eighth and final playoff berth in the Western Conference.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.