Paul George leaves Clippers-Celtics early with recurrence of hamstring injury

LA Clippers star Paul George exited in the second quarter of Thursday night's game against the Boston Celtics with a recurrence of a nagging hamstring injury.
All-Star Weekend live on Sky Sports
Everything you need to know about the All-Star Game, Slam Dunk and 3-Point Contests and Rising Stars game
George left with 6:07 to go in the second and was soon ruled out for the remainder of the game with a left hamstring strain, the Clippers announced.
George sat out all but three games in January with a similar injury.
George, 29, is averaging 22.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 33 games this season. He was 2-of-7 from the field with four points before getting injured Thursday.
George was held to 11 points on 3-of-15 shooting in a loss at Philadelphia on Tuesday night.
A six-time All-Star, George was not named to the team this season.
He missed the first 11 games of the season while recovering from shoulder surgeries.
Get NBA news on your phone
Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more
The Clippers return from the All-Star break on February 22 against the Sacramento Kings.
Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.