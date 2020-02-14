Please select your default edition
Paul George leaves Clippers-Celtics early with recurrence of hamstring injury

Friday 14 February 2020 06:23, UK

Paul George is fouled during the Clippers&#39; clash with the Celtics
Image: Paul George is fouled during the Clippers' clash with the Celtics

LA Clippers star Paul George exited in the second quarter of Thursday night's game against the Boston Celtics with a recurrence of a nagging hamstring injury.

George left with 6:07 to go in the second and was soon ruled out for the remainder of the game with a left hamstring strain, the Clippers announced.

George sat out all but three games in January with a similar injury.

George, 29, is averaging 22.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 33 games this season. He was 2-of-7 from the field with four points before getting injured Thursday.

George was held to 11 points on 3-of-15 shooting in a loss at Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

A six-time All-Star, George was not named to the team this season.

He missed the first 11 games of the season while recovering from shoulder surgeries.

The Clippers return from the All-Star break on February 22 against the Sacramento Kings.

