Steven Adams nails halfcourt buzzer-beater in Thunder win over Pelicans

Friday 14 February 2020 08:16, UK

Steven Adams in action for Oklahoma City in Boston 0:28
Steven Adams beat the buzzer from inside his own half in the Thunder's victory over the New Orleans Pelicans

Steven Adams heaved home a shot from just inside his own half to beat the half-time buzzer in the Oklahoma City Thunder's victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

With the Thunder leading 63-58 and 3.3 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Adams inbounded the ball to team-mate Chris Paul following a Pelicans basket.

Paul, guarded by Josh Hart, flipped the ball back to Adams as the Kiwi center ran up the court.

With time ticking down, Adams was left with no option but to launch a right-handed heave from just inside the Thunder's half.

The ball left his hand with 0.9 seconds remaining and, as the buzzer sounded, swished through the Pelicans' net for the most unlikely three-pointer.

A broadly-smiling Adams walked off the court receiving high-fives from his team-mates.

The Thunder center was amused because he had made a similar shot to win a half-court shooting competition at the end of practice a day earlier.

"I ended up winning that one because I did exactly the same shot," Adams said. "As you could tell, I was pumped. After the shot went in, I kind of blacked out. I kind of seen what I had done. I was doing a shimmy. I don't know. Alter ego coming out, mate."

Adams, now in his seventh season, came in 0-for-9 in his career from three-point range. His first make from deep also resulted in one of the most unlikely of Paul's 9,542 career assists.

"Our team is a very fun, together team. So, to see that, that was a special moment," Paul said.

The Thunder went on the win the game 123-118, improving their record to 33-22 and maintaining their sixth position in the Western Conference.

Click the video at the top of the page to watch Adams' memorable halfcourt heave.

