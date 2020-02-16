All-Star 2020: Buddy Hield beats Devin Booker to win 3-Point Contest

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield won the 3-Point Contest at NBA All-Star Saturday night by making his 54th try of the night.

The shootout came down to Hield, Booker and Washington's Davis Bertans after five others - including defending champion Joe Harris - were knocked out in the first round. Bertans went first in the final round, scoring 22. Booker went next, scoring 26.

And that left Hield, who made his last six shots of the opening round and needed to get hot again late in the final.

No problem.

Image: Hield prepares to shoot during the 3-Point Contest at All-Star Saturday Night

His 'moneyball' rack - the one where every shot was worth two points - was the final of his five full racks, and he got to that corner with 19 points. That meant he had to go 4-for-5 on the last rack to catch Booker.

First one, make. Second one, make. Third one, make.

Hield then missed the fourth shot before letting the final one fly - dancing for joy when it dropped through the net, giving him a walk-off victory.

"As a shooter, this is on your bucket list," Hield said. "You have to come in and you want to win a 3-Point shootout. With a stacked field like that, it makes it even better. Pressure is on, and you've got to show up."

Image: Losing finalist Devin Booker congratulatesHield

The rules of the contest were changed this year. Each made 3-pointer was worth one point with a few exceptions.

Two stations and 10 seconds were added to the traditional five-rack set-up, with the extra shots worth three points and six feet behind the NBA three-point line on the floor at 29ft 9in.

Contestants also had one rack of five basketballs that count double (two points) - 'moneyballs' - they could set either in the corner, wing or top of the key.

The five players eliminated in the first round of shooting were Harris (22) of the Brooklyn Nets, hometown rep Zach LaVine (23) of the Bulls, Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (19), Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte' Graham (18) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (15).

