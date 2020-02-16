All-Star MVP award renamed in honour of Kobe Bryant, commissioner Adam Silver announces

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced on Saturday the NBA All-Star Game MVP Award has been permanently named after the late Kobe Bryant, an 18-time All-Star who won a record-tying four All-Star Game MVP awards.

The NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award will be presented at the conclusion of the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago, where the league is celebrating the lives of Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash on January 26.

"Kobe Bryant is synonymous with NBA All-Star and embodies the spirit of this global celebration of our game," said Silver.

4:05 The late Kobe Bryant led the list of finalists for the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame

"He always relished the opportunity to compete with the best of the best and perform at the highest level for millions of fans around the world."

Bryant made his NBA All-Star Game debut in 1998 at age 19 - the youngest player to play in an All-Star Game. That appearance marked the first of his 18 All-Star selections, second-most in NBA history behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19).

Bryant holds the NBA record for consecutive All-Star selections as he was honoured 18 straight times from 1998-2016.

4:20 Some of the best Kobe Bryant moments surrounding the All-Star game and an insight into what the event meant to the NBA legend

Bryant was named the NBA All-Star Game MVP in 2002, 2007, 2009 (co-winner with Shaquille O'Neal) and 2011. The only other player to win four NBA All-Star Game MVP awards is Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Pettit.

A five-time NBA champion, Bryant played his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He earned the 2007-08 NBA MVP Award, two Bill Russell Finals MVP awards and 15 All-NBA Team selections. Bryant ranks fourth on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 33,643 points.

The winner of the 2020 Kia NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award will be determined by NBA fans (who account for 25 per cent of the vote) and a media panel (75 per cent of the vote).

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.