No timetable for Karl-Anthony Towns return, says Minnesota Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns remains sidelined with a left wrist injury and there is currently no timetable for his return, coach Ryan Saunders told reporters on Wednesday.

Saunders said Towns will continue to miss games as he attempts to recover from an injury suffered last week.

Towns missed a game against the Charlotte Hornets on February 12, the team's final contest prior to the All-Star break.

Towns underwent an MRI exam on February 11, and that is when the injury was detected. The Timberwolves have not divulged what type of injury Towns sustained.

Saunders said Towns will continue to be evaluated as he rehabilitates from the injury.

1:57 After missing 15 games through injury, Karl-Anthony Towns returned to the Timberwolves lineup and dropped 27 points

Towns, a two-time All-Star, has been highly productive when he plays with averages of 26.5 points and 10.8 rebounds in 35 games.

This is his second noteworthy injury this season, as a knee injury sustained against the LA Clippers on December 13 forced him to miss the next 15 games.

Minnesota resume play after the All-Star break by hosting the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

